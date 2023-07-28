FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Sports

Syndergaard seeks fresh start with Guardians after being traded by Dodgers

 
CHICAGO (AP) — Noah Syndergaard is hoping for a fresh start with the Cleveland Guardians.

The pitcher known as “Thor” with a devastating fastball and long, blond hair is looking to get his career back on track after being slowed by injuries in recent years. And the one-time All-Star hopes that starts with Cleveland after the Guardians acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers for shortstop Amed Rosario on Wednesday.

“There’s been a lot of emotions with a balance between a lot of excitement and disappointment in myself,” Syndergaard said before the Guardians’ game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. “My time with the Dodgers didn’t really go as planned. I didn’t really blossom into the pitcher I wanted to be, but maybe just a fresh start with the Guardians is really all I need to bounce back and just start fresh.”

Syndergaard signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers before the season and posted a 7.16 ERA in 12 starts before getting sidelined by a blister. He is scheduled to make his Guardians debut against Houston on Monday — his first start since June 7.

Syndergaard arrived in Chicago early Thursday after a redeye flight. He met with manager Terry Francona and pitching coach Carl Willis.

“We told him that we just want to see the best of him,“ Francona said. “If we see that, everybody is going to be happy.”

Syndergaard is 58-45 with a 3.65 ERA since debuting with the Mets in 2015. He was an All-Star the following season. The Guardians are his fourth team in two years.

___

