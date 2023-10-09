Israel-Palestinian conflict
49ers beat Cowboys
UAW strike
Simone Biles
AP Top 25
Business

The winner of the Nobel memorial economics prize is set to be announced in Sweden

FILE - A bust of Alfred Nobel on display following a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - A bust of Alfred Nobel on display following a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP, File)
FILE - The 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature medal presented to Abdulrazak Gurnah, a Tanzanian-born novelist and emeritus professor who lives in the UK, is displayed before a ceremony to present to him at the Swedish Ambassador's Residence in London, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The start of October is when the Nobel committees get together in Stockholm and Oslo to announce the winners of the yearly awards. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
2 of 3 | 

FILE - The 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature medal presented to Abdulrazak Gurnah, a Tanzanian-born novelist and emeritus professor who lives in the UK, is displayed before a ceremony to present to him at the Swedish Ambassador’s Residence in London, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The start of October is when the Nobel committees get together in Stockholm and Oslo to announce the winners of the yearly awards. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
FILE - A Nobel Prize medal is displayed during a ceremony in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The Nobel Prize winners of 2023 will be announced throughout the weeks of Oct. 2 and 9. (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP, File)
3 of 3 | 

FILE - A Nobel Prize medal is displayed during a ceremony in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The Nobel Prize winners of 2023 will be announced throughout the weeks of Oct. 2 and 9. (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP, File)
 
Share

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, the final prize of this year’s Nobels season, is set to be announced in Stockholm on Monday.

The winner or winners unveiled by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences follow the awards in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace that were announced last week.

The economics award was created in 1968 by Sweden’s central bank and is formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

Last year’s winners were former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip Dybvig for their research into bank failures that helped shape America’s aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

Other news
Permanent Secretary of the Royal Academy of Sciences Hans Ellegren, center, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, at the Royal Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to scientists Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexi Ekimov for discovery and synthesis of quantum dots. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)
Oops! Nobel chemistry winners are announced early in a rare slip-up
This combo image shows Professor Emeritus Louis Brus, left, Alexei Ekimov of Nanocrystals Technology Inc., center, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist Moungi Bawendi. The three scientists in the United States won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on quantum dots. (AP Photo)
3 scientists win Nobel in chemistry for quantum dots research used in electronics, medical imaging
FILE - A bust of Alfred Nobel on display following a press conference to announce the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine, at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. The first Nobel Prizes were presented in 1901, five years after Nobel's death. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP, File)
Things to know about the Nobel Prizes

Only two of the 92 economics laureates honored have been women.

A week ago, Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in medicine. The physics prize went Tuesday to French-Swedish physicist Anne L’Huillier, French scientist Pierre Agostini and Hungarian-born Ferenc Krausz.

U.S. scientists Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov won the chemistry prize on Wednesday. They were followed by Norwegian writer Jon Fosse, who was awarded the prize for literature. And on Friday, jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi won the peace prize.

The prizes are handed out at awards ceremonies in December in Oslo and Stockholm. They carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (about $1 million). Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma.

___

Follow all AP stories about the Nobel Prizes at https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes