Ellis’ 18-yard TD run helps Tennessee State beat Norfolk State 24-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Draylen Ellis threw a first-quarter touchdown pass and, after Tennessee State blew a 17-point lead, scored on an 18-yard run to help the Tigers beat Norfolk State 24-17 Saturday night.

Ellis completed 6 of 11 passes for 76 yards, including 9-yard touchdown to Canen Adrian, and added 57 yards rushing on eight carries for Tennessee State (4-2).

Deveon Bryant, who shared time at quarterback, connected with Gerand Turner for 34-yard touchdown that gave the Tigers a 17-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Norfolk State’s Otto Kuhns scored the second of his two short TD runs before he hit X’Zavion Evans for a 2-point conversion that made it 17-all with 10:16 to play.

Ellis then led a 10-play, 75-yard drive that culminated when he took the shotgun snap, darted left to set up a block, cut back up field and then raced to the left sideline and into the end zone to make it 24-17 with 5:13 remaining.

Kuhns was 10-of-27 passing for 129 yards with and interception and finished with 36 yards rushing on 12 carries for Norfolk State (2-4)

___

