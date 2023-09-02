Virginia State survives gaffe in final seconds and beats Norfolk State 33-24 in wild finish

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Upton Bailey rushed for 183 yards and a score on 18 carries and Virginia State survived a gaffe in the final seconds to defeat Norfolk State 33-24 in a season opener on Saturday.

The Division-II Trojans stopped quarterback Otto Kuhns a yard short of a first down at the Virginia State 4-yard line with 59 seconds remaining. Three rushes left the Trojans with a fourth down at their 6. Reserve quarterback Jordan Davis rolled out into the end zone then went upfield to run out the clock but was pushed out of bounds at the 6 with a second remaining. Norfolk State came out to attempt a tying field goal but the snap was high and Dante Clark scooped it up and returned it the other way for a touchdown.

The Trojans rushed for 316 yards and passed for 171 more, outgaining the Spartans 487-304.

Kuhns passed for 166 yards and passed for two TDs with an interception.

Norfolk State had won the two previous games against the Trojans but Virginia State improved its series lead to 31-22-2.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll