FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
U.S. News

A year after justices’ reversal, N. Carolina judges keep murder, robbery convictions intact

 
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The murder and robbery convictions of a North Carolina man in the death of a co-worker seven years ago were upheld by the state Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel came barely a year after the state Supreme Court reinstated the convictions of David Myron Dover that a majority on that same panel had dismissed in 2021.

The Supreme Court had declared that the lower appeals court had gotten it wrong when it declared the circumstantial evidence in Dover’s trial was too weak for guilty verdicts. Dover, now, 60, is serving life in prison without parole for the 2016 death of 79-year-old Arthur “Buddy” Davis in Kannapolis. Dover and Davis worked at the same automobile sales store. Their boss found Davis in his home, stabbed more than a dozen times.

Other news
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony, June 21, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin’s administration says that as the Republican governor weighs whether to restore the civil rights of convicted felons who have served their time, he is considering at least some of the specifics of the crimes that led to their incarceration. Some of the factors were outlined in a Monday, July 17, 2023, letter sent by an administration official to the Virginia NAACP. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Virginia finalizes guidance on transgender students, including rolling back some accomodations
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says it has finalized new policies on the treatment of transgender students.
A Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy is seen at FMT Shipyard and Repair after two employees were shot and killed in Harvey, La., Monday, July 17, 2023. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Coroner identifies two victims killed by man who later died in police shootout in Louisiana
Louisiana authorities have identified a former shipyard worker who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies after he gunned down two of his former coworkers.
FILE - A forensics team gather and collect evidence at the scene of a shooting on Conway Street at the intersection of Light Street across from Harborplace, July 7, 2022, in Baltimore. A Baltimore teenager acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a baseball bat-wielding driver who approached youths washing windshields at a busy downtown intersection in July 2022, attorneys for the teen argued as his murder trial got underway Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)
Baltimore squeegee worker on trial for murder acted in self-defense in motorist’s death, lawyer says
Attorneys for a Baltimore teen accused of fatally shooting a baseball bat-wielding motorist last summer presented a self-defense argument during opening statements at his first-degree murder trial, which opened Tuesday in Baltimore Circuit Court.
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., Jan. 3, 2023. A constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights in Missouri will move forward after a judge on Tuesday, June 20, broke a standoff between Bailey and the Missouri's state auditor that had halted the process. The auditor estimates that allowing abortions once again could cost local governments at least $51,000. Bailey says the measure would cost between $12 billion and $51 billion. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
Missouri Supreme Court weighs fate of amendment to restore abortion rights
Whether Missouri voters get a chance to weigh in on legalizing abortion is now up to state Supreme Court judges.

The justices in June 2022, however, directed the Court of Appeals to examine Dover’s outstanding claim that the judge in his 2019 trial was wrong to deny his motion for a mistrial.

Dover contended that Superior Court Richard Gottlieb’s failure to tell jurors to disregard a remark made by a prosecutor during closing arguments immediately after Gottlieb agreed with the objection by Dover’s attorney was prejudicial to his case by transferring the burden of proof to Dover. The remarks were related to whether Dover could account for $3,000 that the state accused him of taking from Davis.

Writing for the panel, Judge Hunter Murphy said Gottlieb’s jury instructions later stating it was the state’s job to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt “cured any potential problems arising” from the “improper closing argument.” Judges Chris Dillon and John Arrowood joined in Tuesday’s decision.

The Court of Appeals also upheld on Tuesday other first-degree murder convictions.

One panel affirmed trial court rulings and the jury’s verdict that found Jamarkus Smith of Cumberland County guilty in the death of his 3-year-old daughter in 2015. Other panels upheld the murder convictions of Walter Sydney Mitchell in the death of Matthew Pressley in McDowell County in 2018 and of Dazis Davante Bonds in the 2018 death of Devon Khamari Revelle in Pasquotank County.