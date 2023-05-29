May 29, 2023 GMT
USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Wake Forest (47-10) (31)
|47-10
|775
|1
|2. Florida (44-14)
|44-14
|734
|2
|3. Arkansas (41-16)
|41-16
|670
|4
|4. Vanderbilt (41-18)
|41-18
|641
|6
|5. Clemson (43-17)
|43-17
|630
|8
|6. Stanford (38-16)
|38-16
|623
|5
|6. LSU (43-15)
|43-15
|623
|3
|8. Coastal Carolina (39-19)
|39-19
|510
|7
|9. Virginia (45-12)
|45-12
|477
|9
|10. Miami (40-19)
|40-19
|462
|11
|11. Campbell (44-13)
|44-13
|361
|15
|12. East Carolina (45-17)
|45-17
|329
|12
|13. Oklahoma State (41-18)
|41-18
|307
|18
|14. Connecticut (43-15)
|43-15
|302
|10
|15. Dallas Baptist (45-14)
|45-14
|295
|16
|16. Tennessee (38-19)
|38-19
|278
|13
|17. Oregon State (39-18)
|39-18
|226
|14
|18. South Carolina (39-19)
|39-19
|215
|19
|19. Southern Mississippi (41-17)
|41-17
|206
|23
|20. Indiana State (42-15)
|42-15
|190
|27
|21. Kentucky (36-18)
|36-18
|178
|21
|22. West Virginia (39-18)
|39-18
|169
|17
|23. Alabama (40-19)
|40-19
|155
|28
|24. Boston College (35-18)
|35-18
|152
|20
|25. Maryland (41-19)
|41-19
|149
|26
Dropped out: No. 22 Texas (38-20); No. 24 Duke (35-21); No. 25 Auburn (34-21).
Others receiving votes: Auburn (34-21) 148; Texas (38-20) 85; Duke (35-21) 68; Texas Christian (37-22) 29; Oregon (37-20) 14; Texas A&M (36-25) 12; Oral Roberts (46-11) 12; Oklahoma (31-26) 12; Northeastern (44-14) 8; Indiana (41-18) 8; North Carolina State (35-19) 7; North Carolina (35-22) 7; Texas San Antonio (38-19) 5; UNC Wilmington (34-21) 3.