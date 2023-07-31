A North Carolina budget is a month late, but Republicans say they are closing in on a deal

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday, May 12, 2023. Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole when she is expected to be sentenced Monday, July 31, in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)
Doomsday plot sentencing
Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Pakistan suicide bombing
Yellow Corp. trucks are seen at a YRC Freight terminal Friday, July 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. After years of financial struggles, Yellow is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy and seeing customers leave in large numbers — heightening risk for future liquidation. While no official decision has been announced by the company, the prospect of bankruptcy has renewed attention around Yellow's ongoing negotiations with unionized workers, a $700 million pandemic-era loan from the government and other bills the trucker has racked up over time. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Trucking company Yellow is shutting down
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
US needs win to survive at Women’s World Cup
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee
U.S. News

A North Carolina budget is a month late, but Republicans say they are closing in on a deal

By GARY D. ROBERTSON
 
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans say they are closing in on a state budget deal, with top House and Senate leaders acknowledging an income tax agreement has been reached that would lower rates on individuals more deeply than current law directs.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said that a tax deal and other unnamed key differences have been worked out after fruitful negotiations late last week.

“Legislative leaders have made significant progress on the state budget,” Berger said in a tweet. Raises for state employees and teachers also had been agreed upon, they said.

Moore said the two planned to meet later Monday as well to attempt to resolve other outstanding differences, with the hope of mid-August votes on a final two-year spending plan that was supposed to start July 1. A budget’s enactment usually also signals completion of legislature’s chief annual work session.

Other news
The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Roller coaster with big crack has a second structural issue, inspectors say
FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outside the student union in a quad known at "The Pit" on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following last week's Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, the school announced Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions
FILE - Kody Kinsley, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, speaks during a news conference on Jan. 4, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's administration is aiming to extend Medicaid coverage to hundreds of thousands of low-income adults starting Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, but that date depends on lawmakers completing the last step necessary to implement the expansion legislation he signed into law months ago. The state DHHS revealed Wednesday, July 26, that it's got an agreement with federal Medicaid regulators to begin expansion quickly once elected officials complete what's needed to carried it out. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP, File)
Medicaid expansion in North Carolina will begin Oct. 1, if lawmakers can soon enact a budget

Taxes and salaries historically “are the kinds of things that have kept general assemblies here late,” Moore told reporters. “So the fact that some of those tougher issues have been worked out bodes well for I would say a more robust schedule” starting next week.

Moore declined on Monday to provide details on the tax changes, except that the incremental downward trajectory of the individual income tax rate in state law would fall below the end point of 3.99% currently set for 2027. This year’s rate is 4.75%.

The Senate version of the budget it passed had sought to accelerate the rate reduction over time to 2.49% by 2030. The House proposal would have been more cautious on tax cuts. Moore didn’t say what the end point would be now but that the tax provisions would contain language allowing some deeper rate cuts only if the state reaches certain revenue thresholds.

Moore said “having appropriate safeguards in place through the form of triggers” would ensure that lower tax rates don’t cause revenue shortfalls.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration has warned that deeper tax reductions beyond what is already in the books could siphon several billion dollars in additional revenues annually in the years ahead, threatening the state’s ability to adequately pay for education.

Cooper will be asked to sign any final budget into law. Republicans seat margins are large enough now so that they could override any Cooper veto if all GOP lawmakers are present. Many Democrats also voted for the competing House and Senate versions of the budget approved in the spring, however.

Neither Berger nor Moore have also released salary increase details. The Senate proposal in the spring offered less generous pay raises for workers and teachers than what their House counterparts offered.

Moore said outstanding budget differences between the chambers include items such as the distribution of water and sewer grants and infrastructure funds to help with economic development projects.

The two chambers also have decided on an amount to fund a nonprofit organization that would seek to turn research produced at University of North Carolina system campuses into commercial successes, particularly in rural areas. The amount is less than the $1.4 billion that the Senate sought, according to Moore.

There is also currently no language in the consensus budget or in any other separately reached agreement that would authorize potentially up to four casinos and video lottery machines statewide, Moore said.

Legislators have been talking quietly for months about the casino expansion as a way to counter gambling centers opening just over North Carolina state lines, such as in southern Virginia. Moore said any casino or video machine arrangement would need formal support from his chamber’s GOP caucus to advance.

Lawmakers have been largely away from the Legislative Building during July while budget negotiations slowed — giving Democrats fodder to blame the GOP for the delays.

Moore said that recorded floor votes were still expected next week and could include override attempts on several outstanding Cooper vetoes even if a final budget isn’t ready.