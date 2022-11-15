N. Carolina Rep. Hudson named to lead House campaign arm

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Veteran U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina was elected Tuesday by fellow House Republicans as leader of their campaign and fundraising arm to help get GOP candidates elected to the chamber.

Hudson was unopposed in running to become the next National Republican Congressional Committee chairman, picked by new and returning colleagues meeting in Washington. He succeeds Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., who on Tuesday was elected the House GOP caucus whip.

Hudson joined the House in 2013 and got reelected last week, winning the 9th Congressional District seat.

With Republicans on the cusp of majority control of the House, Hudson would become fourth in line to the speakership should current Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy be elected speaker in January.

“Working together with our leadership team and entire conference, I am confident we can build on our successes and learn from missed opportunities to expand our majority in 2024,” Hudson said in a news release.

Hudson’s political career has included serving as an aide to former U.S. Reps. Robin Hayes and Virginia Foxx. He also managed Pat McCrory’s unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign in 2008.

The 9th District covers all or portions of nine central and Sandhills counties, including Fort Bragg.