North Carolina magnate remains free after new charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina business magnate remains free after he was indicted on charges he conspired to conduct a massive scheme to deceive insurance regulators and policyholders related to insurance companies that he controlled.

Greg E. Lindberg of Durham was ordered released on $100,000 unsecured bond following his initial appearance and arraignment on Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge David Keesler in Charlotte, court filings show.

A grand jury indicted Lindberg on Feb. 23 on 13 counts, with wire fraud, money-laundering conspiracy and false entries about insurance business finances among them. Lindberg pleaded not guilty on Thursday, according to the hearing’s summary.

A meeting between attorneys in the case is set for April 24 before U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn.

Lindberg, once a large political donor in the state, already awaits a retrial on separate charges he attempted to bribe North Carolina’s insurance commissioner to secure preferential regulatory treatment for his insurance business.

A federal appeals court overturned his 2020 corruption-related convictions in that case, leading to his release from an Alabama prison , where he had been serving a seven-year sentence.

Kessler agreed with attorneys Thursday that Lindberg be released on conditions similar to those set in his corruption case.

Lindberg denies wrongdoing in both cases.