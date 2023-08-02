North Carolina QB Maye picked as favorite for his second straight ACC player of year award

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist, centre, embraces teammate Madelen Janogy after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Women’s World Cup: Sweden will face the US
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. The Mega Millions prize has grown to an estimated $1.05 billion for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing
Sports

North Carolina QB Maye picked as favorite for his second straight ACC player of year award

UNC Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye responds to a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
1 of 3 | 

UNC Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye responds to a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
UNC Tar Heels tight end John Copenhaver, left and quarterback Drake Maye talk during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
2 of 3 | 

UNC Tar Heels tight end John Copenhaver, left and quarterback Drake Maye talk during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
3 of 3 | 

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
 
Share

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is the preseason pick to win his second straight Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year award.

Maye came out on top over Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis in a vote of 176 media members, the results of which were released Wednesday. Maye, who won the league’s 2022 player of the year honors as a freshman, also was selected as the preseason All-ACC first-team quarterback.

Maye, who is from Huntersville, North Carolina, had 3,847 yards and 35 touchdowns passing, along with 629 yards and six TDs rushing.

He finished with 88 votes, with Travis in second with 66. Clemson tailback Will Shipley was third in preseason player voting, followed by Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and a tie for fifth between Duke quarterback Riley Leonard and Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

Clemson, picked Tuesday as the preseason favorite to win its eighth league title in the past nine years, led all teams with five players and seven spots on the 27-member All-ACC preseason team.

Shipley was voted in as the team’s running back, its all-purpose player and specialist.

Florida State had four selections while North Carolina, Duke and Miami were next with three.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll