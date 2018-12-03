Ex-Ross man Tim Boczkowski, who killed 2 wives in 2 states, could get parole in North Carolina

A former Ross man convicted of killing two wives in two states could be released early after serving 22 years of his life sentence in North Carolina.

Tim Boczkowski, 63, was charged in 1994 with the death of his first wife, Elaine Boczkowski, in Greensboro, N.C. She was found dead in a bathtub in 1990, according to the Virginian-Pilot. Those charges came only after he was arrested in Ross for the murder of his second wife, Maryann Boczkowski. She was found dead in the hot tub at their home.

North Carolina eliminated parole in October 1994. The state’s parole commission weighs when to release inmates whose crimes were committed prior to the elimination.

Boczkowski was convicted in North Carolina and sentenced to life in prison in 1996, according KUTV. He was sentenced to death in 1999 for the Pennsylvania killing, but the decision was thrown out by the state Supreme Court in 2004 because prosecutors violated an order indicating Boczkowski not be extradited.

Prosecutors used Boczkowski’s life sentence in North Carolina to qualify him for the death penalty in Pennsylvania, according to the TV station. He was subsequently resentenced to life in prison in Pennsylvania.

The North Carolina parole commission is gathering information as they weigh Boczkowski’s release, according to the Pilot. He could be released as early as next month, at which point he will face a life sentence in Pennsylvania.