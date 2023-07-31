FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Politics

Folwell lends his governor’s campaign $1 million; Stein, Robinson still on top with money

FILE - North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell walks through the Republican Governors Association conference, Nov. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Most of what North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate and State Treasurer Folwell raised during the first half of the year for his campaign committee has come from $1 million that he loaned it, according to a new campaign finance report released last week. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Most of what North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate and State Treasurer Dale Folwell raised during the first half of the year for his campaign committee has come from $1 million that he loaned it, according to a new campaign finance report.

Folwell’s campaign, like others whose candidates are on ballots in 2024, had until late Friday to send in reports to the State Board of Elections covering activities through June 30.

Some announced candidates for governor had already revealed their top-line figures before the deadline.

The numbers filed by Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson — the top gubernatorial fundraisers so far — essentially matched what their campaigns had already announced. Stein’s campaign reported raising $5.98 million through June 30, while Robinson’s generated $2.29 million. Stein had $8.23 million in cash entering July compared to $3.21 million for Robinson.

Folwell’s campaign report said the committee raised $1.17 million — of which $1 million was the loan that he provided on June 30 — and had $1.19 million in his campaign coffers entering July.

Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, who like Folwell is a Republican, reported raising $554,000 — in keeping with his earlier announcement — and had $495,000 in cash on hand. Walker formally entered the race in May.

Stein made his gubernatorial announcement in January and remains the lone high-profile Democrat running. Folwell announced his bid in March, followed by Robinson in April.

Former state Sen. Andy Wells announced his bid for the Republican nomination less than two weeks ago. Wells had kept open his candidate committee from his previous races for the legislature during the 2010s and for lieutenant governor in 2020. Wells gave his campaign a $51,000 loan on June 29, his report said. The campaign had $63,400 in cash entering July.

Primary elections will be held next March.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is barred by state law from seeking a third consecutive term.