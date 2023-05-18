May 18, 2023 GMT
Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|19
|14
|.594
|1
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|18
|15
|.545
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|18
|16
|.529
|2½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|17
|18
|.486
|4
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|11
|22
|.333
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|18
|15
|.545
|2
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|17
|17
|.500
|3½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|16
|18
|.471
|4½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|14
|20
|.412
|6½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|14
|21
|.400
|7
___
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina 14, Kannapolis 2
Down East 10, Fayetteville 0
Salem 3, Lynchburg 0, 8 innings
Augusta 9, Myrtle Beach 4
Charleston 5, Delmarva 1
Columbia 6, Fredericksburg 4
|Wednesday's Games
Carolina 7, Kannapolis 0
Fayetteville 2, Down East 1
Columbia 3, Fredericksburg 1
Salem 5, Lynchburg 4
Augusta 5, Myrtle Beach 0
Delmarva 6, Charleston 4
|Thursday's Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.