North Carolina governor candidate Stein's campaign raises about $6 million in past 6 months

FILE - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks about crime prevention and public safety measures at a news conference, May 1, 2023, at the Department of Justice building in Raleigh, N.C. Stein's campaign announced Monday, July 10, it collected nearly $6 million during the first half of the year, an amount following the Democrat's robust fundraising for his past successful elections for attorney general. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, file)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein’s campaign announced Monday it collected nearly $6 million during the first half of the year, an amount following the Democrat’s robust fundraising for his past successful elections for attorney general.

Campaign finance reports for the first six months are not due at the State Board of Elections until July 28. It’s not unusual for candidates with strong financial showings to give an early reveal to build momentum. Stein is the lone high-profile Democrat in the 2024 race for governor so far, getting in the race in January. He’s amassed many endorsements so far from Democratic elected officials and advocacy groups.

A news release from the Josh Stein for North Carolina campaign described the $5.98 million raised through June 30 as a “record-breaking total” for any gubernatorial candidate in the state at this point in the election cycle.

North Carolina donors “are fueling our fight headed into 2024, and we could not be more grateful for their unprecedented support,” Stein campaign manager Jeff Allen said in the release.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is barred from seeking a third consecutive term, raised $4.80 million through his campaign committee during the first half of 2019 and $2.16 million during the first half of 2015, when Cooper was still attorney general. Stein succeeded him as attorney general and won reelection in 2020.

Stein’s campaign also said it will report to the elections board having $8.2 million in its coffers as of June 30 and raising $11.2 million overall since early 2021.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Mike Morgan, a Democrat, said recently that he was considering a run for governor.

The Republican field for governor includes state Treasurer Dale Folwell, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker. All of them formally announced their bids in the spring.