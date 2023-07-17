North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19 and will work remotely
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he’ll keep to a lower public profile this week after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
In a tweet, the Democratic governor described the case as mild and that he was feeling fine.
“I’m working remotely for the rest of the week and ready to be back out and about by the weekend,” Cooper said.
Other news
The federal government has given the go-ahead for New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm to begin construction.
A bill to extend internet gambling in New Jersey for another five years is in the hands of Gov. Phil Murphy following its approval by the state Legislature.
Atlantic City is finally getting its long-sought indoor water park. The Island Waterpark at Showboat will open on June 30.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — It could be said that George Goldhoff, the new president of Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino, has been handed the keys to a smooth-running, high-performance Ferrari that’s purring at nearly every turn.
Cooper, 66, attended the National Governors Association annual meeting in Atlantic City, New Jersey, last week. The meeting ended Friday and he returned to Raleigh, Cooper spokesperson Jordan Monaghan said in a text.
Cooper also tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2022. He also initially described that as a mild case.