A hospital in a rural North Carolina county with a declining population has closed its doors

FILE - A farmer drops rice crop while working in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on June 6, 2023. Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia pulled out of a wartime agreement allowing Ukraine to ship grain to the world and India restricted some of its rice exports, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
Food prices rise after Russia ends grain deal
FILE - Andrew Tate gives a thumbs up upon exiting the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on July 6, 2023. Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday Aug. 4, 2023 to be released from house arrest and will instead be put under judicial control measures, his spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
Andrew Tate released from house arrest
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: US faces a familiar foe
A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions players have another chance
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2010. A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced
U.S. News

A hospital in a rural North Carolina county with a declining population has closed its doors

 
Share

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (AP) — A rural eastern North Carolina hospital has closed its doors, largely the result of what its operators described as a declining surrounding population that was going elsewhere for medical care.

Martin General Hospital in Williamston suspended operations on Thursday and is filing for bankruptcy, according to a hospital news release.

Quorum Health has a lease with Martin County to operate the hospital until 2029, news outlets reported. The hospital, however, has had financial losses of $30 million since 2016, including $13 million in 2022, the news release said.

Hospital leadership said they had sought a buyer without success, and offered to revert the hospital to the county, which is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Raleigh. Martin County commissioners met behind closed doors earlier this week to discuss the Quorum lease.

Other news
FILE - U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, July 19, 2022, in Washington. Manning was injured in a car accident on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in her district and was treated at a hospital, her office said. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
US Rep. Manning, of North Carolina, is injured in a car accident and released from hospital
CORRECTS PARTY AFFILIATION TO REPUBLICAN, NOT DEMOCRAT - FILE - U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., speaks during a House committee on Homeland Security hearing addressing threats to election security at the Capitol, July 20, 2022, in Washington. Bishop announced on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that he would run for North Carolina attorney general in 2024 rather than seek to remain in Congress, where he's become a conservative foil to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)
US Rep. Dan Bishop announces a run for North Carolina attorney general
FILE - Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference, Feb. 12, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. The NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday, July 23, 2023, on condition of anonymity because the sale won’t become official for at least another week. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Michael Jordan’s sale of majority ownership of Hornets to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall is finalized

The county “chose not to respond to our proposal,” the hospital news release said, leading to the suspension of operations.

County commissioner Joe Ayers said his colleagues are working on a path forward for the hospital.

The closing is “devastating for citizens and the hospital employees. I’m disappointed in Quorum that they shut an important facility down on short notice,” Ayers said.

A health care study found that nearly 80% of county residents were seeking care from providers other than Martin General, the news release said. And the county’s population fell 10% between 2010 and 2020 to 22,000.

The closest emergency room will now be about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away in Washington, Martin General said on its website. Local clinics will stay open.