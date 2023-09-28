Biden impeachment inquiry
Rotterdam shooting
CVS walkout
Government shutdown
Powerball jackpot
Politics

Ending reign as speaker, North Carolina Rep. Tim Moore won’t run for House seat in ’24, either

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, center, confers with other lawmakers outside the House Chamber as the House prepares to hold the first of several votes on the budget at the General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, center, confers with other lawmakers outside the House Chamber as the House prepares to hold the first of several votes on the budget at the General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

By GARY D. ROBERTSON
 
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, who’s already said that his record fifth two-year term leading the chamber would be his last, confirmed Thursday that he won’t run for reelection to his House seat in 2024, either.

The Cleveland County Republican was first elected to the House in 2002.

“I don’t plan to seek reelection to the state House,” Moore told reporters after a public event outside the Legislative Building. And when asked what he’ll run for instead, he replied: “I don’t know yet.”

During the 2021 redistricting period, Moore weighed running for a congressional seat in a potential open district west of Charlotte, but he declined. That possibility could resurface as legislators complete another remapping of the state’s congressional district next month. Candidate filing begins Dec. 4, with primaries set for March 5.

Other news
Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer (13) is pursued by Boston College defensive back Sione Hala (7) and defensive back John Pupel (35) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Louisville won 56-28. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Louisville goes for a 5-0 start when it visits North Carolina State in ACC play
FILE - A North Carolina lawmaker studies a district map during a joint select committee meeting on redistricting, July 26, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina legislators are once again mapping the state’s congressional and General Assembly districts. The House and Senate redistricting committees scheduled hearings this week — the last one happening Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Raleigh — to receive public comment about the process of drawing district boundaries that would be used in the 2024 elections and for the remainder of the decade. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Redistricting redux: North Carolina lawmakers to draw again new maps for Congress and themselves
FILE - North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey talks to reporters, April 24, 2023, at the Albemarle Building in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina’s elected insurance commissioner will soon no longer hold the dual role as state fire marshal because a provision in the final state budget separates the jobs starting in January. Causey will have to appoint someone else to a three-year term as fire marshal. House Speaker Tim Moore said Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 the fire marshal's post should be a fire professional position and not a political one. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, file)
North Carolina splits insurance commissioner’s job from state fire marshal’s responsibilities

Moore, an attorney who turns 53 next week, became the House Rules Committee chairman in 2011 when Republicans took over the chamber. He succeeded now-U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis as speaker in 2015.

Moore also said Thursday he would serve out the remainder of his term representing the 111th House seat and will be speaker during the budget-adjusting work session that should begin next spring.

“I’m going to serve the balance of my term. I’ve got a lot of good work to do and looking at next steps ... at a number of great options out there,” Moore said.

Moore confirmed his planned departure from the House at the end of 2024 while responding to questions about his pull to insert spending provisions in the budget that will benefit his region, such as $40 million toward a new Cleveland County Courthouse and 911 center.

“I’m not going to be here forever, and whoever replaces me will likely be sitting somewhere toward the back of the room,” with less influence, Moore said.

Some previous speakers over the past 30 years have remained rank-and-file members of the legislature.

Current House Republicans already saying they intend to run for speaker in early 2025 includes Majority Leader John Bell of Wayne County, Rules Committee Chairman Destin Hall of Caldwell County and House Freedom Caucus Chairman Keith Kidwell of Pamlico County. Rep. Jason Saine of Lincoln County, a senior budget-writer, also has said he’s considering a bid.

The elevation of another Republican speaker is most likely contingent on the GOP retaining a majority after the 2024 elections.