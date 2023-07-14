North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore confirms he won’t seek another term leading the chamber

Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Caucus, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Jackson to step down from Rainbow PUSH
U.S. News

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore confirms he won’t seek another term leading the chamber

FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Dec. 7, 2022. Moore is being sued by a local elected official who alleges the powerful Republican ruined his marriage by having an affair with his wife. Lawyers for Scott Lassiter claim that for more than three years Speaker Tim Moore “willfully interfered in the marital relationship” between Lassiter and his wife, who leads an agency within the state courts system. Moore has rejected Lassiter's claims. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Dec. 7, 2022. Moore is being sued by a local elected official who alleges the powerful Republican ruined his marriage by having an affair with his wife. Lawyers for Scott Lassiter claim that for more than three years Speaker Tim Moore “willfully interfered in the marital relationship” between Lassiter and his wife, who leads an agency within the state courts system. Moore has rejected Lassiter’s claims. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By GARY D. ROBERTSON
 
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore confirmed on Friday that his record fifth two-year term presiding over the chamber will be his last, saying legislative colleagues have known about his decision going back a year.

Moore, a Cleveland County Republican, has served in the House since 2003 and was first elected speaker in 2015 while succeeding now-U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis at the job.

He’s helped push a conservative fiscal and social agenda through the General Assembly with Senate leader Phil Berger and built GOP seat margins back to veto-proof majorities.

Other news
Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., holding his one-year-old son Matthew, speaks at an Independence Day parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Phoenix. Schweikert, who won his last election by just 3,200 votes, is now among the top 2024 targets for Democrats, who sense better-than-expected odds of retaking the House majority they lost last year. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)
The US House majority is in play next year after a weak GOP midterm showing and recent court ruling
The U.S. House majority is in play next year after an anemic showing by Republicans in the midterm elections and a surprise Supreme Court ruling that will likely bring two new safely Democratic districts.
FILE - State Rep. John Torbett, R-Gaston County, answers questions about his bill to limit how teachers can discuss certain racial topics during a House Education Committee meeting at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C., March 14, 2023. As the North Carolina legislative session winds down for the summer and budget negotiations plod along, House Republicans are proposing an eleventh-hour overhaul of public education laws that would take power away from superintendents and the State Board of Education while giving parents and lawmakers more control. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
North Carolina Republicans introduce public education overhaul in dwindling days of session
House Republicans in North Carolina are pitching an overhaul of public education laws in the final days of the session that would take power away from superintendents and the State Board of Education while giving parents more control.
FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an elevated section of Interstate 95 after a tanker truck caught fire, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by the start of the new fiscal year on Saturday, July 1, as the Democrat works to balance Pennsylvania's politically divided Legislature in perhaps his biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti, File)
Pennsylvania governor backs off $100M private schools program, eases House budget vote
Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro is backing off his insistence on money for a new private-school funding program, giving Pennsylvania’s Democratic-controlled House the opening to pass a new state spending plan after a days-long stalemate.
Members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives attend a session at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pennsylvania to begin new fiscal year without budget plan in place
Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate are advancing spending legislation ahead of Saturday’s start of a new fiscal year, but they lack agreement with the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Moore, 52, said in an interview that he told fellow House Republican leaders in spring 2022 about his plans not to run for speaker after the 2023-24 term ends. And he said he told the current GOP membership the same thing last fall when they assembled their slate of candidates for chamber positions.

“All of my caucus members knew -- I made it clear that this is my last term as speaker,” Moore said, adding that he would serve out his term through the end of 2024. A successful run for speaker by any Republican in 2025 would be all but contingent on the GOP retaining a seat majority.

Leading up to the 2022 elections, Moore had weighed running for a congressional seat in a potential open district west of Charlotte, but he declined. Then-U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn initially announced he wanted to run in that region. The congressional lines ultimately had to be redrawn last year and Cawthorn ran and lost in another mountain-area district.

The General Assembly will again redraw the state’s 14 U.S. House districts later this year in time for the 2024 elections, raising the potential for Moore to run for Congress now.

When asked Friday about his future, Moore didn’t completely reject running for his state House seat again in 2024. Some previous speakers over the past 30 years have remained rank-and-file members of the legislature.

Still, Moore said that he would be “looking at potentially other offices or other options.”

With his election as speaker in January, the Kings Mountain attorney made history by breaking a tie with two former speakers who had served four two-year terms: Democratic Rep. Liston Ramsey of Madison County and Rep. Jim Black of Mecklenburg County.

Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincoln County Republican and top budget writer, said Friday that Moore had mentioned not running for speaker in 2025 on “multiple occasions” to the GOP caucus.

Moore last month was the subject of a lawsuit by a man who alleged Moore broke up his marriage by having an affair with his wife. Moore, who is divorced, defended his actions and vehemently rejected allegations in the lawsuit. Attorneys for Moore and the husband announced last week the matter was resolved, and the husband ended the lawsuit July 5, according to a state courts website.

Saine, who has been mentioned as one of many on a list of potential successors to Moore as speaker, said Moore’s decision was made long ago and had no connection to the legal matter.

“No one is pushing the speaker out,” Saine said in a text message. “He’s been very open and honest that he would not seek another term as our speaker.”