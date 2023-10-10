Stein kicks off ‘NC Strong’ tour for North Carolina governor, with Cooper as special guest

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein is holding his most public campaign event to date, nine months after the Democrat entered the race.

The sitting attorney general was set to hold on Tuesday a rally on the Shaw University campus in Raleigh. Stein’s campaign billed the event as the first stop of his “NC Strong” statewide tour, designed for him to listen to the public’s concerns and to share his vision for the state.

Scheduled to attend with Stein is the man he wants to succeed. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is barred from seeking a third consecutive term and has already endorsed Stein. Stein followed Cooper as attorney general after Cooper was elected governor in 2016.

Former state Supreme Court Associate Justice Mike Morgan also entered the race for the Democratic nomination last month.

Stein’s campaign says other tour stops include Elizabeth City and Asheville, and many points in between.

Several Republicans also are running for their party’s nomination for governor.

Primary elections are scheduled for March 5.