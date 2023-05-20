AP NEWS
Single-A Carolina League Glance

May 20, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2115.583
Down East (Texas)1915.5591
Delmarva (Baltimore)1916.543
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1918.514
Salem (Boston)1818.5003
Fredericksburg (Washington)1223.343

South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)2215.595
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2016.556
Augusta (Atlanta)1818.500
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1719.472
Fayetteville (Houston)1520.4296
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1522.4057

___

Thursday's Games

Kannapolis 7, Carolina 0, 1st game

Carolina 5, Kannapolis 3, 2nd game

Lynchburg 5, Salem 4

Fayetteville 5, Down East 0

Myrtle Beach 10, Augusta 8

Charleston 11, Delmarva 7

Columbia 6, Fredericksburg 0

Friday's Games

Lynchburg 5, Salem 3

Kannapolis 6, Carolina 0

Fayetteville at Down East, ppd.

Augusta 8, Myrtle Beach 1

Delmarva 8, Charleston 5

Fredericksburg 2, Columbia 1

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville at Down East, 2, 4 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

