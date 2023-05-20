May 20, 2023 GMT
Single-A Carolina League Glance
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|19
|15
|.559
|1
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|19
|16
|.543
|1½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|19
|18
|.514
|2½
|Salem (Boston)
|18
|18
|.500
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|12
|23
|.343
|8½
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|20
|16
|.556
|1½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|18
|18
|.500
|3½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|17
|19
|.472
|4½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|15
|20
|.429
|6
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|15
|22
|.405
|7
Thursday's Games
Kannapolis 7, Carolina 0, 1st game
Carolina 5, Kannapolis 3, 2nd game
Lynchburg 5, Salem 4
Fayetteville 5, Down East 0
Myrtle Beach 10, Augusta 8
Charleston 11, Delmarva 7
Columbia 6, Fredericksburg 0
Friday's Games
Lynchburg 5, Salem 3
Kannapolis 6, Carolina 0
Fayetteville at Down East, ppd.
Augusta 8, Myrtle Beach 1
Delmarva 8, Charleston 5
Fredericksburg 2, Columbia 1
Saturday's Games
Fayetteville at Down East, 2, 4 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Columbia at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.