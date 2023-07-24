A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Twitter’s new logo
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ sets box office records
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Jason Momoa hosts ‘Shark Week’
FILE - Mamie Till Mobley weeps at her son's funeral on Sept. 6, 1955, in Chicago. The mother of Emmett Till insisted that her son's body be displayed in an open casket forcing the nation to see the brutality directed at Blacks in the South at the time. Legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime in the U.S. is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was years in the making. (Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)
Emmett Till monument
Flames burn a hill on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes has torn past defenses, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires rage elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires force evacuations
Sports

Basketball blue bloods North Carolina and Kansas schedule regular-season games for 2024 and ’25

FILE - The Kansas mascot performs with the cheerleaders during the first half of a Southwest regional semifinal game in the NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 25, 2011, in San Antonio. Men’s college basketball traditional powers Kansas and North Carolina will play each other in regular-season games in 2024 and 2025. The first meeting will be Nov. 8, 2024, in Lawrence, Kansas.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - The Kansas mascot performs with the cheerleaders during the first half of a Southwest regional semifinal game in the NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 25, 2011, in San Antonio. Men’s college basketball traditional powers Kansas and North Carolina will play each other in regular-season games in 2024 and 2025. The first meeting will be Nov. 8, 2024, in Lawrence, Kansas.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The North Carolina mascot Ramses is shown during the first half of a first-round men's NCAA college basketball tournament game in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 19, 2009. Men’s college basketball traditional powers Kansas and North Carolina will play each other in regular-season games in 2024 and 2025. The first meeting will be Nov. 8, 2024, in Lawrence, Kansas. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - The North Carolina mascot Ramses is shown during the first half of a first-round men’s NCAA college basketball tournament game in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 19, 2009. Men’s college basketball traditional powers Kansas and North Carolina will play each other in regular-season games in 2024 and 2025. The first meeting will be Nov. 8, 2024, in Lawrence, Kansas. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
Share

Men’s college basketball traditional powers Kansas and North Carolina will play each other in regular-season games in 2024 and 2025, the schools announced Monday.

The first meeting will be Nov. 8, 2024, in Lawrence, Kansas, and the second Nov. 14, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The teams will square off for the first time since Kansas beat the Tar Heels 72-69 in the 2022 NCAA title game in New Orleans.

Other news
FILE - Kentucky's Brad Calipari listens to a reporters question during the school's NCAA college basketball media day, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Lexington, Ky. John Calipari's son is joining a Southeastern Conference staff, just not at Kentucky. Brad Calipari, 26, has been hired as Vanderbilt's director of on-court player development, Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse announced on Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp, File)
Vanderbilt adds John Calipari’s son, Brad, to basketball staff
John Calipari’s son is joining a Southeastern Conference staff, just not at Kentucky. Brad Calipari has been hired as Vanderbilt’s director of on-court player development.
Phoenix Mercury WNBA basketball All-Star center Brittney Griner speaks about recent events, the struggling Mercury team, and the new Mercury interim head coach during a news conference Monday, June 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Brittney Griner surprised herself with making the WNBA All-Star Game
Brittney Griner didn’t know what to expect when the WNBA season began and how she would respond after the trauma she experienced of being incarcerated in Russia that also forced her off the court for many months.
FILE - LSU's Danielle Ballard (32) chases a loose ball in front of South Carolina's A'ja Wilson during an NCAA college basketball game Feb. 12, 2015, in Columbia, S.C. Ballard has died after she was struck by a car in Memphis, Tenn. Police say the 29-year-old Ballard “succumbed to her injuries” at a hospital after being taken from the scene of an accident that was reported to dispatchers early Thursday. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and in its preliminary stages. (AP Photo/Travis Bell, File)
Former LSU women’s basketball standout Danielle Ballard fatally struck by car
Former LSU women’s basketball player Danielle Ballard died Thursday after being struck by a car.Memphis police said Ballard, 29, “succumbed to her injuries” at a hospital after being taken from the scene of an accident that was reported to emergency dispatchers at 1:26 a.m.
FILE - Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza, left, laughs while talking with Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, right, before an NCAA college basketball game in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. Former Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza is returning to another old job, as an assistant to Geno Auriemma at UConn, the school announced Thursday, July 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Former Temple coach Tonya Cardoza returning to UConn, among two assistant hires
Former Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza is returning to a former job as an assistant to Geno Auriemma at UConn.

Kansas has won four straight in the series, all in the NCAA Tournament under coach Bill Self. The teams have split 12 games since they first met in the 1957 national championship game.

Kansas’ 2,385 all-time wins are the most in college basketball history. North Carolina ranks third with 2,347 wins. The teams have combined for 10 national titles.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25