A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
Politics

North Carolina state Rep. Ben Moss won’t run for labor commissioner in 2024

 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state Rep. Ben Moss won’t run for labor commissioner next year after all, saying on Wednesday that he’ll seek reelection to the General Assembly instead.

Moss, a Republican from Richmond County, announced his bid for commissioner last December. But he’s withdrawing, saying his time now “is best spent focusing on being present with my family and continuing my service” to House district constituents. Moss is in his second two-year term in the House.

Announced candidates for commissioner include six-term state Rep. Jon Hardister, a Guilford County Republican and the majority whip, and Charlotte city council member and mayor pro-tem Braxton Winston, a Democrat.

The Pfizer plant is damaged after severe weather passed the area on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in Rocky Mount, N.C. (WTVD via AP)
Pfizer reports North Carolina pharmaceutical plant damaged by tornado, no serious injuries
Authorities say a tornado has heavily damaged a large Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina.
FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Dec. 7, 2022. Moore is being sued by a local elected official who alleges the powerful Republican ruined his marriage by having an affair with his wife. Lawyers for Scott Lassiter claim that for more than three years Speaker Tim Moore “willfully interfered in the marital relationship” between Lassiter and his wife, who leads an agency within the state courts system. Moore has rejected Lassiter's claims. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore confirms he won’t seek another term leading the chamber
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has confirmed that his record fifth two-year term presiding over the chamber will be his last.
FILE - North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger presides over a Senate floor debate on new abortion restrictions, May, 4, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. A ban on green investing cleared North Carolina’s GOP-controlled legislature on Tuesday, June 13, as part of a broader Republican crusade against big businesses that champion sustainability and workplace diversity. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
Top North Carolina senator says chances for approving more sanctioned gambling “better than 50-50"
One of North Carolina’s most powerful legislators is expressing optimism that further expansion of state-sanctioned gambling will be worked out before legislators leave for home later this summer.
FILE - State Rep. John Torbett, R-Gaston County, answers questions about his bill to limit how teachers can discuss certain racial topics during a House Education Committee meeting at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C., March 14, 2023. As the North Carolina legislative session winds down for the summer and budget negotiations plod along, House Republicans are proposing an eleventh-hour overhaul of public education laws that would take power away from superintendents and the State Board of Education while giving parents and lawmakers more control. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
North Carolina Republicans introduce public education overhaul in dwindling days of session
House Republicans in North Carolina are pitching an overhaul of public education laws in the final days of the session that would take power away from superintendents and the State Board of Education while giving parents more control.

Current GOP Commissioner Josh Dobson announced last year that he wouldn’t seek a second four-year term. Formal candidate filing begins this coming December, with any primaries scheduled for March 2024.