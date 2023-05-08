N. Carolina state Rep. Elmore to run for lieutenant governor

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state Rep. Jeffrey Elmore has added his name to the growing list of candidates for lieutenant governor in 2024.

Elmore, a Wilkes County Republican who has guided public education legislation and spending during his time in the General Assembly, announced his bid at a recent county GOP meeting, news outlets reported.

Elmore reiterated his plans last week in a video in which he said a more formal campaign kickoff would occur in the next couple of weeks.

A teacher in the Wilkes County Schools, Elmore was first elected to the House in 2012 after serving on the North Wilkesboro town board. Elmore has often been the point person on issues addressing K-12 teacher pay.

“I’m very excited. I feel with my background in education, I can help in this role moving forward,” Elmore told The Wilkes Record.

Current GOP Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson announced last month he was running for governor next year.

Other announced candidates for lieutenant governor include Democrats like Sen. Rachel Hunt of Charlotte — daughter of former Gov. Jim Hunt — and ex-Spring Lake Mayor Chris Rey. Republicans include Hal Weatherman, a former aide to previous Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. Primaries will be held in March.

The lieutenant governor, who runs separately from the governor on the ballot, presides over state Senate debate, voting only during ties. The lieutenant governor sits on a few governing boards, including the State Board of Education and the State Board of Community Colleges.