FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
U.S. News

Western North Carolina tribe to vote on broader legalization of adult use of marijuana

 
Share

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — Members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will vote in September on whether they want to legalize marijuana possession and sales on tribal lands for anyone 21 and older — not just for those seeking it for medical use that the North Carolina tribe had already authorized.

The Tribal Council agreed last week to place the question on the ballot during the tribe’s Sept. 7 general election.

In 2021, the tribe decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana within the Eastern Band’s 57,000-acre (23,000-hectare) Qualla Boundary. It also formed a medical marijuana structure that includes a tribe-created business to grow cannabis and sell it in a large dispensary that remains under construction — making it the first and only place to legally purchase marijuana in North Carolina.

Other news
Landscape fabric covers the ground at a legal cannabis farm near Brewster, in north-central Washington state, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in this photo provided by Terry Lee Taylor. Taylor, who operates the Okanogan Gold and Kibble Junction marijuana companies, recently installed the fabric in hopes of keeping dirt and dust contaminated with remnants of the long-banned pesticide DDT off his plants. (Terry Lee Taylor via AP)
Washington legal pot farms get back to work after pesticide concerns halted operations
Some legal cannabis growers in Washington state who were ordered to halt operations in April over concerns about pesticide contamination are getting back to business.
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore presides over the House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
North Carolina medical marijuana bill likely dead for this year, House speaker says
A top North Carolina legislator says a bill that would legalize marijuana use for medicinal purposes is probably dead for the rest of this year’s General Assembly session.
A police officer in a dune vehicle patrols the beach in Seaside Heights, N.J., on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Officials and residents of several New Jersey shore towns say the state’s law decriminalizing marijuana use is having an unintended effect: emboldening large groups of teenagers to run amok on beaches and boardwalks, knowing there is little chance of them getting in trouble for it. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Jersey Shore towns say state’s marijuana law handcuffs police and emboldens rowdy teens
Officials and residents of several New Jersey shore towns say the state’s law decriminalizing marijuana use is having an unintended effect: emboldening large groups of teenagers to run amok on beaches and boardwalks, knowing there is little chance of them getting in trouble for it.
Brianna Anderson, marketing manager at Gold Leaf Maryland, stands in front of the Gold Leaf store in Annapolis, Md., on Monday, June 26, 2023. Stores in Maryland can begin selling recreational cannabis on Saturday, July 1. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Maryland will begin recreational marijuana sales over the holiday weekend
Maryland is becoming the latest state to legally sell recreational marijuana. About 100 stores that already have been licensed to sell cannabis for medicinal purposes will be able to begin selling it recreationally Saturday.

The original plan was to issue medical cards for eligible adults to purchase from the dispensary. If the expansion of sales is approved in a referendum, it’s unclear whether such cards will be needed. Tribal leaders suggested approval of the referendum question will lead to recreational marijuana sales, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“If our voters say no, they don’t want adult use, then let’s fly in there and get that medicinal,” Council member Teresa McCoy, who offered the resolution last Thursday, told council colleagues. “If they say they do want adult use, then move forward. It’s that simple. I’m not for or against it.”

The dispensary was supposed to open by the fall, although that came into doubt after Eastern Band Principal Chief Richard Sneed vetoed $64 million in additional funds toward the project this spring.

The dispensary, to be located in the tribe’s old bingo hall near Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, initially will be open to tribal members only but would expand to other residents later, the Observer reported. As for medical marijuana, medical cards needed to purchase products also will be issued to tribal members initially. Card applications from all North Carolina residents are now being accepted.

Forrest Parker, general manager of Qualla Enterprises LLC, which was formed to run the tribe’s for-profit cannabis business, told council members that permitting adult use would mean more customers and revenue for the tribe.

“Think how many more people will walk through the door,” Parker said. “Fundamentally, we’re prepared to handle it.”

Council member Michael Stamper voted against putting the referendum on the ballot. He questioned whether the tribe could handle the expected influx of buyers.

“Right now, we’re having issues funding the medical portion of it,” Stamper said. “But I do fear that the immense support to push to get us into a deeper market that we don’t really have the financials to support right now, would be overwhelming and could cause some fiscal issues down the road.”

The referendum question also would mandate the council to develop legislation to regulate the broader market.

The federally recognized tribe has about 14,000 members, while 9,600 people live on Qualla Boundary, located about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) west of Asheville.

An effort at the North Carolina legislature to legalize marijuana for medical use statewide has idled this year in the state House. The state Senate has approved the idea twice since June 2022.