NCAA Basketball Champions
Here are the programs which have won the NCAA men’s basketball championship:
2022 - Kansas 72, North Carolina 69
2021 — Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70
2020 — Canceled due to Covid-19
2019 — Virginia 85, Texas Tech, 77 (OT)
2018 — Villanova 79, Michigan, 62
2017 — North Carolina 71, Gonzaga, 65
2016 — Villanova 77, North Carolina, 74
2015 — Duke 68, Wisconsin, 63
2014 — Connecticut 60, Kentucky, 54
2013 — *Louisville 82, Michigan, 76
2012 — Kentucky 67, Kansas, 59
2011 — Connecticut 53, Butler, 41
2010 — Duke 61, Butler, 59
2009 — North Carolina 89, Michigan State, 72
2008 — Kansas 75, Memphis, 68 (OT)
2007 — Florida 84, Ohio State, 75
2006 — Florida 73, UCLA, 57
2005 — North Carolina 75, Illinois, 70
2004 — Connecticut 82, Georgia Tech, 73
2003 — Syracuse 81, Kansas, 78
2002 — Maryland 64, Indiana, 52
2001 — Duke 82, Arizona, 72
2000 — Michigan State 89, Florida, 76
1999 — Connecticut 77, Duke, 74
1998 — Kentucky 78, Utah, 69
1997 — Arizona 84, Kentucky, 79 (OT)
1996 — Kentucky 76, Syracuse, 67
1995 — UCLA 89, Arkansas, 78
1994 — Arkansas 76, Duke, 72
1993 — North Carolina 77, Michigan, 71
1992 — Duke 71, Michigan, 51
1991 — Duke 72, Kansas, 65
1990 — UNLV 103, Duke, 73
1989 — Michigan 80, Seton Hall, 79 (OT)
1988 — Kansas 83, Oklahoma, 79
1987 — Indiana 74, Syracuse, 73
1986 — Louisville 72, Duke, 69
1985 — Villanova 66, Georgetown, 64
1984 — Georgetown 84, Houston, 75
1983 — North Carolina State 54, Houston, 52
1982 — North Carolina 63, Georgetown, 62
1981 — Indiana 63, North Carolina, 50
1980 — Louisville 59, UCLA, 54
1979 — Michigan State 75, Indiana State, 64
1978 — Kentucky 94, Duke, 88
1977 — Marquette 67, North Carolina, 59
1976 — Indiana 86, Michigan, 68
1975 — UCLA 92, Kentucky, 85
1974 — North Carolina State 76, Marquette, 64
1973 — UCLA 87, Memphis State, 66
1972 — UCLA 81, Florida State, 76
1971 — UCLA 68, Villanova, 62
1970 — UCLA 80, Jacksonville, 69
1969 — UCLA 92, Purdue, 72
1968 — UCLA 78, North Carolina, 55
1967 — UCLA 79, Dayton, 64
1966 — UTEP 72, Kentucky, 65
1965 — UCLA 91, Michigan, 80
1964 — UCLA 98, Duke, 83
1963 — Loyola 60, Cincinnati, 58 (OT)
1962 — Cincinnati 71, Ohio State, 59
1961 — Cincinnati 70, Ohio State, 65 (OT)
1960 — Ohio State 75, California, 55
1959 — California 71, West Virginia, 70
1958 — Kentucky 84, Seattle, 72
1957 — North Carolina 54, Kansas, 53 (3OT)
1956 — San Francisco 83, Iowa, 71
1955 — San Francisco 77, LaSalle, 63
1954 — La Salle 92, Bradley, 76
1953 — Indiana 69, Kansas, 68
1952 — Kansas 80, St. John’s, 63
1951 — Kentucky 68, Kansas State, 58
1950 — CCNY 71, Bradley, 68
1949 — Kentucky 46, Oklahoma A&M, 36
1948 — Kentucky 58, Baylor, 42
1947 — Holy Cross 58, Oklahoma, 47
1946 — Oklahoma State 43, North Carolina, 40
1945 — Oklahoma State 49, NYU, 45
1944 — Utah 42, Dartmouth, 40 (OT)
1943 — Wyoming 46, Georgetown, 34
1942 — Stanford 53, Dartmouth, 38
1941 — Wisconsin 39, Washington State, 34
1940 — Indiana 60, Kansas, 42
1939 — Oregon 46, Ohio State, 33
*Louisville<s participation in the 2013 tournament was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions.