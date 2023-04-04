NCAA Basketball Champions

Here are the programs which have won the NCAA men’s basketball championship:

2022 — Kansas 72, North Carolina 69

2021 — Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70

2020 — Canceled due to Covid-19

2019 — Virginia 85, Texas Tech, 77 (OT)

2018 — Villanova 79, Michigan, 62

2017 — North Carolina 71, Gonzaga, 65

2016 — Villanova 77, North Carolina, 74

2015 — Duke 68, Wisconsin, 63

2014 — Connecticut 60, Kentucky, 54

2013 — *Louisville 82, Michigan, 76

2012 — Kentucky 67, Kansas, 59

2011 — Connecticut 53, Butler, 41

2010 — Duke 61, Butler, 59

2009 — North Carolina 89, Michigan State, 72

2008 — Kansas 75, Memphis, 68 (OT)

2007 — Florida 84, Ohio State, 75

2006 — Florida 73, UCLA, 57

2005 — North Carolina 75, Illinois, 70

2004 — Connecticut 82, Georgia Tech, 73

2003 — Syracuse 81, Kansas, 78

2002 — Maryland 64, Indiana, 52

2001 — Duke 82, Arizona, 72

2000 — Michigan State 89, Florida, 76

1999 — Connecticut 77, Duke, 74

1998 — Kentucky 78, Utah, 69

1997 — Arizona 84, Kentucky, 79 (OT)

1996 — Kentucky 76, Syracuse, 67

1995 — UCLA 89, Arkansas, 78

1994 — Arkansas 76, Duke, 72

1993 — North Carolina 77, Michigan, 71

1992 — Duke 71, Michigan, 51

1991 — Duke 72, Kansas, 65

1990 — UNLV 103, Duke, 73

1989 — Michigan 80, Seton Hall, 79 (OT)

1988 — Kansas 83, Oklahoma, 79

1987 — Indiana 74, Syracuse, 73

1986 — Louisville 72, Duke, 69

1985 — Villanova 66, Georgetown, 64

1984 — Georgetown 84, Houston, 75

1983 — North Carolina State 54, Houston, 52

1982 — North Carolina 63, Georgetown, 62

1981 — Indiana 63, North Carolina, 50

1980 — Louisville 59, UCLA, 54

1979 — Michigan State 75, Indiana State, 64

1978 — Kentucky 94, Duke, 88

1977 — Marquette 67, North Carolina, 59

1976 — Indiana 86, Michigan, 68

1975 — UCLA 92, Kentucky, 85

1974 — North Carolina State 76, Marquette, 64

1973 — UCLA 87, Memphis State, 66

1972 — UCLA 81, Florida State, 76

1971 — UCLA 68, Villanova, 62

1970 — UCLA 80, Jacksonville, 69

1969 — UCLA 92, Purdue, 72

1968 — UCLA 78, North Carolina, 55

1967 — UCLA 79, Dayton, 64

1966 — UTEP 72, Kentucky, 65

1965 — UCLA 91, Michigan, 80

1964 — UCLA 98, Duke, 83

1963 — Loyola 60, Cincinnati, 58 (OT)

1962 — Cincinnati 71, Ohio State, 59

1961 — Cincinnati 70, Ohio State, 65 (OT)

1960 — Ohio State 75, California, 55

1959 — California 71, West Virginia, 70

1958 — Kentucky 84, Seattle, 72

1957 — North Carolina 54, Kansas, 53 (3OT)

1956 — San Francisco 83, Iowa, 71

1955 — San Francisco 77, LaSalle, 63

1954 — La Salle 92, Bradley, 76

1953 — Indiana 69, Kansas, 68

1952 — Kansas 80, St. John’s, 63

1951 — Kentucky 68, Kansas State, 58

1950 — CCNY 71, Bradley, 68

1949 — Kentucky 46, Oklahoma A&M, 36

1948 — Kentucky 58, Baylor, 42

1947 — Holy Cross 58, Oklahoma, 47

1946 — Oklahoma State 43, North Carolina, 40

1945 — Oklahoma State 49, NYU, 45

1944 — Utah 42, Dartmouth, 40 (OT)

1943 — Wyoming 46, Georgetown, 34

1942 — Stanford 53, Dartmouth, 38

1941 — Wisconsin 39, Washington State, 34

1940 — Indiana 60, Kansas, 42

1939 — Oregon 46, Ohio State, 33

*Louisville<s participation in the 2013 tournament was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions.