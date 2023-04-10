USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

AP NEWS
April 10, 2023 GMT

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

RecordPtsPvs
1. LSU (25)26-57431
2. Wake Forest (1)28-47042
3. Florida (2)27-66813
4. Vanderbilt26-66664
5. South Carolina (1)28-46106
6. Arkansas25-66015
7. Virginia (1)28-45857
8. Stanford21-75249
9. Louisville24-748212
10. East Carolina24-844916
11. Kentucky27-544310
12. Tennessee22-103878
13. North Carolina22-1032815
14. Boston College21-932511
15. Campbell24-630614
16. Oklahoma State23-1029213
17. Florida Gulf Coast26-628017
18. Texas23-1023819
19. UCLA19-822122
20. Connecticut22-817818
21. Coastal Carolina20-917421
22. Texas Tech22-1010723
23. Arizona State23-978NR
24. Southern California20-1060NR
25. Miami (Fla.)20-125220

Dropped out: No. 24 West Virginia (23-9); No. 25 North Carolina State (20-11).

Others receiving votes: TCU (20-12) 39; Indiana (22-10) 28; Northeastern (25-6) 24; North Carolina State (20-11) 19; Texas A&M (20-12) 19; Oregon (20-9) 18; Alabama (23-10) 15; Dallas Baptist (23-9) 14; UC Santa Barbara (18-9) 12; West Virginia (23-9) 11; Texas San Antonio (24-8) 10; Elon (21-10) 7; Oregon State (20-11) 5; Southern Miss (19-11) 5; Louisiana-Lafayette (23-9) 3; Indiana State (18-12) 2; Missouri (20-11) 1; Nebraska (18-10) 1; Old Dominion (23-8) 1; Oral Roberts (23-10) 1; Sam Houston State (20-13) 1.

