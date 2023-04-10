USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs 1. LSU (25) 26-5 743 1 2. Wake Forest (1) 28-4 704 2 3. Florida (2) 27-6 681 3 4. Vanderbilt 26-6 666 4 5. South Carolina (1) 28-4 610 6 6. Arkansas 25-6 601 5 7. Virginia (1) 28-4 585 7 8. Stanford 21-7 524 9 9. Louisville 24-7 482 12 10. East Carolina 24-8 449 16 11. Kentucky 27-5 443 10 12. Tennessee 22-10 387 8 13. North Carolina 22-10 328 15 14. Boston College 21-9 325 11 15. Campbell 24-6 306 14 16. Oklahoma State 23-10 292 13 17. Florida Gulf Coast 26-6 280 17 18. Texas 23-10 238 19 19. UCLA 19-8 221 22 20. Connecticut 22-8 178 18 21. Coastal Carolina 20-9 174 21 22. Texas Tech 22-10 107 23 23. Arizona State 23-9 78 NR 24. Southern California 20-10 60 NR 25. Miami (Fla.) 20-12 52 20

Dropped out: No. 24 West Virginia (23-9); No. 25 North Carolina State (20-11).

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: TCU (20-12) 39; Indiana (22-10) 28; Northeastern (25-6) 24; North Carolina State (20-11) 19; Texas A&M (20-12) 19; Oregon (20-9) 18; Alabama (23-10) 15; Dallas Baptist (23-9) 14; UC Santa Barbara (18-9) 12; West Virginia (23-9) 11; Texas San Antonio (24-8) 10; Elon (21-10) 7; Oregon State (20-11) 5; Southern Miss (19-11) 5; Louisiana-Lafayette (23-9) 3; Indiana State (18-12) 2; Missouri (20-11) 1; Nebraska (18-10) 1; Old Dominion (23-8) 1; Oral Roberts (23-10) 1; Sam Houston State (20-13) 1.