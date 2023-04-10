USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. LSU (25)
|26-5
|743
|1
|2. Wake Forest (1)
|28-4
|704
|2
|3. Florida (2)
|27-6
|681
|3
|4. Vanderbilt
|26-6
|666
|4
|5. South Carolina (1)
|28-4
|610
|6
|6. Arkansas
|25-6
|601
|5
|7. Virginia (1)
|28-4
|585
|7
|8. Stanford
|21-7
|524
|9
|9. Louisville
|24-7
|482
|12
|10. East Carolina
|24-8
|449
|16
|11. Kentucky
|27-5
|443
|10
|12. Tennessee
|22-10
|387
|8
|13. North Carolina
|22-10
|328
|15
|14. Boston College
|21-9
|325
|11
|15. Campbell
|24-6
|306
|14
|16. Oklahoma State
|23-10
|292
|13
|17. Florida Gulf Coast
|26-6
|280
|17
|18. Texas
|23-10
|238
|19
|19. UCLA
|19-8
|221
|22
|20. Connecticut
|22-8
|178
|18
|21. Coastal Carolina
|20-9
|174
|21
|22. Texas Tech
|22-10
|107
|23
|23. Arizona State
|23-9
|78
|NR
|24. Southern California
|20-10
|60
|NR
|25. Miami (Fla.)
|20-12
|52
|20
Dropped out: No. 24 West Virginia (23-9); No. 25 North Carolina State (20-11).
Others receiving votes: TCU (20-12) 39; Indiana (22-10) 28; Northeastern (25-6) 24; North Carolina State (20-11) 19; Texas A&M (20-12) 19; Oregon (20-9) 18; Alabama (23-10) 15; Dallas Baptist (23-9) 14; UC Santa Barbara (18-9) 12; West Virginia (23-9) 11; Texas San Antonio (24-8) 10; Elon (21-10) 7; Oregon State (20-11) 5; Southern Miss (19-11) 5; Louisiana-Lafayette (23-9) 3; Indiana State (18-12) 2; Missouri (20-11) 1; Nebraska (18-10) 1; Old Dominion (23-8) 1; Oral Roberts (23-10) 1; Sam Houston State (20-13) 1.