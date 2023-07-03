A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man found 8 years after going missing
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to snag her son's passport outside the Los Angeles Passport Agency at the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Larsen applied for her son's passport two months earlier and spent weeks checking for updates online or through a frustrating call system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The wait for US passports
FILE - Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup this summer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
This combination of images shows "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)" by Taylor Swift, left, and “I Inside the Old Year Dying” by PJ Harvey. (Republic Records, left, and Partisan Records via AP)
What to stream this week
Sofia Kenin of the US celebrates winning a point from Coco Gauff of the US during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff at Wimbledon
U.S. News

Former North Carolina legislator, appeals court judge is next parole panel chairman

FILE - North Carolina Rep. Darren Jackson, of Wake County, reacts after his Motion 12, the recall of H966 and H555 from the Senate, did not pass, Sept. 11, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Monday, July 3, 2023, that he has elevated Jackson to lead the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

FILE - North Carolina Rep. Darren Jackson, of Wake County, reacts after his Motion 12, the recall of H966 and H555 from the Senate, did not pass, Sept. 11, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Monday, July 3, 2023, that he has elevated Jackson to lead the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina legislative leader and appellate court judge has been named the next chairman of the state parole commission.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday that he’s elevated Darren Jackson to lead the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission.

The governor had just appointed Jackson to the commission in May. Jackson said he became chairman effective over the weekend, succeeding the retiring Bill Fowler, who had been on the panel since 2005 and chairman for the past six years.

Other news
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore presides over the House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
Attorneys: Lawsuit alleging North Carolina House speaker ruined a marriage has been resolved
Attorneys for North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and a local elected official say litigation alleging Moore ruined the man’s marriage by having an affair with his wife is ending, two weeks after a lawsuit was filed.
People ride a roller coaster at the Carowinds amusement park on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Fright over crack on North Carolina ride serves as reminder of risks at amusement parks
State investigators were on site at a North Carolina amusement park after a crack was discovered on a support beam on one of their popular roller coasters.
This image from video provided by Joey Mtnjunkie Puig shows a crack in a support pillar of the Fury 325 ride as a roller coaster passes by at North Carolina's Carowinds amusement park on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Joey Mtnjunkie Puig via AP)
North Carolina amusement park closes ride after discovering crack in support beam
A North Carolina amusement park closed one of its roller coasters Friday after a crack was found on a support beam.
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
North Carolina megachurch exits Southern Baptist Convention after expulsions over women pastors
Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations.

The commission — its four members appointed by the governor — establishes conditions under which felons who complete their sentences are released or can be paroled under old sentencing rules.

Jackson, a longtime Wake County attorney, served in the state House for 12 years, with the last four as the Democratic leader. Cooper appointed him in late 2020 to fill a vacancy on the intermediate-level Court of Appeals. Jackson lost an election last November for a full eight-year court term.

Jackson previously served on the North Carolina sentencing and courts commissions.