USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Wake Forest (27) 39-7 771 2 2. LSU (4) 37-10 738 1 3. Arkansas 36-12 683 6 4. Vanderbilt 34-13 645 5 5. Florida 37-12 635 3 6. Stanford 31-13 612 7 7. South Carolina 36-11 590 4 8. Duke 32-13 496 10 9. Coastal Carolina 30-16 470 8 10. Connecticut 35-11 453 9 11. West Virginia 36-12 391 14 11. Campbell 36-10 391 13 13. Miami (Fla.) 31-16 371 11 14. Virginia 37-11 354 12 15. East Carolina 34-14 323 15 16. Kentucky 33-13 322 21 17. Boston College 30-16 236 17 18. Oregon State 33-14 229 20 18. Dallas Baptist 36-12 229 18 20. Tennessee 32-16 193 16 21. Clemson 31-17 187 NR 22. Oklahoma State 33-14 140 23 23. Maryland 33-16 125 NR 24. Texas San Antonio 36-12 82 NR 25. Indiana State 32-13 64 NR 25. Texas Tech 32-16 64 24

Dropped out: No. 19 Oregon (31-16); No. 22 Arizona State (29-18); No. 25 Louisville (29-18).

Others receiving votes:

Oregon (31-16) 60; Southern Miss (32-15) 46; Arizona State (29-18) 29; Louisville (29-18) 19; North Carolina (29-17) 19; North Carolina State (31-15) 19; Alabama (32-16) 17; Indiana (34-14) 15; Florida Gulf Coast (35-12) 14; Texas (32-17) 11; Auburn (27-19) 9; Texas A&M (28-20) 7; Northeastern (36-9) 6; Cal State Fullerton (28-15) 4; Oral Roberts (36-11) 3; Notre Dame (26-19) 3.