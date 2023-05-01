USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs 1. LSU (27) 35-8 769 1 2. Wake Forest (3) 37-6 747 2 3. Florida 35-10 675 4 4. South Carolina (1) 35-8 667 3 5. Vanderbilt 32-11 660 5 6. Arkansas 33-11 625 6 7. Stanford 28-13 557 8 8. Coastal Carolina 28-14 522 7 9. Connecticut 32-11 433 13 10. Duke 31-13 430 22 11. Miami 28-16 373 17 12. Virginia 35-11 359 10 13. Campbell 31-10 356 9 14. West Virginia 33-11 344 21 15. East Carolina 31-13 310 14 16. Tennessee 30-14 298 16 17. Boston College 29-14 288 12 18. Dallas Baptist 34-10 271 20 19. Oregon 30-13 211 23 20. Oregon State 30-13 197 NR 21. Kentucky 30-13 159 11 22. Arizona State 29-15 136 18 23. Oklahoma State 30-13 125 24 24. Texas Tech 30-15 89 15 25. Louisville 28-15 79 19

Dropped out: No. 25 Indiana (31-14).

Others receiving votes:

Texas San Antonio (33-11) 65; Maryland (30-15) 60; North Carolina (28-16) 49; Northeastern (35-7) 36; Texas (30-15) 36; Indiana State (28-13) 31; Clemson (28-17) 21; Florida Gulf Coast (33-11) 20; Cal State Fullerton (26-13) 17; UCLA (24-15) 13; Indiana (31-14) 11; Kansas State (28-17) 9; Alabama (30-15) 8; North Carolina State (28-14) 5;Southern Mississippi (28-15) 5; Notre Dame (25-17) 4; Auburn (25-18) 3; Oral Roberts (32-11) 1; UC Santa Barbara (28-12) 1.