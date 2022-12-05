Reives picked by NC House Democrats to stay minority leader

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state Rep. Robert Reives of Chatham County was picked on Monday by fellow Democrats to remain the party’s state House leader for the next two years.

New and returning Democrats who won their House elections last month met and selected Reives as the chamber’s minority leader.

Reives, an attorney, first became Democratic leader two years ago, succeeding then-Rep. Darren Jackson of Wake County.

Democrats will hold just 49 of the 120 House seats come January — two fewer compared to the past two-year session. But Republicans still fell one seat short of gaining a majority large enough to vote to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes if they remain united.

Reives pointed to the Democrats’ ability to uphold Cooper’s vetoes during the past two years in the news release announcing his selection.

“I appreciate this vote of confidence in my leadership from the House Democratic Caucus,” Reives said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other leadership positions within the caucus will be elected in the coming weeks, the release said.

House Republicans agreed last month to nominate Rep. Tim Moore of Cleveland County for a fifth term as speaker. The entire House will vote for the speaker’s post on Jan. 11, when the next session convenes.