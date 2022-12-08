Shots reported near SC power facility, no damage found

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (AP) — There was no known property damage at a Duke Energy facility in South Carolina after reports of gunfire nearby, the company said.

Thousands of Duke Energy customers in neighboring North Carolina lost power over the weekend after authorities said one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire .

A company statement said Duke Energy is aware of reports of gunfire Wednesday near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway, South Carolina.

“No individuals were harmed. There are no outages reported. There is no known property damage at this time. We are working closely with the FBI on this issue,” the Duke Energy statement says.