N.C. Democratic Party elects Anderson Clayton chair

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Party officials elected a new chair on Saturday.

The party’s executive committee chose 25-year-old activist Anderson Clayton for a two-year term. Clayton is the Person County Democratic Party chair and president of the state party chairs’ association.

In a statement, Clayton thanked Democrats from across the state “for trusting me to lead our party as we prepare for the 2023 and 2024 elections.”

“I ran for Chair because I believe that we can build a brighter future for NCDP from the ground up, and I can’t wait to get to work,” Clayton said.

Clayton campaigned on the need for change in the party. That’s after Democrats lost seats in the General Assembly. They also lost control of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

Clayton also contended that the state party wasn’t doing enough to turn out its base and help candidates in rural areas.

Clayton defeated incumbent chair Bobbie Richardson, who is a former state lawmaker. Richardson became the state party’s first Black chair in 2021.