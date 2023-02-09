North Carolina Democrats to decide if Richardson stays chair

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Hundreds of North Carolina Democratic activists will decide this weekend whether they want to keep in place Gov. Roy Cooper’s choice to lead the party organization or give the job to someone else after mixed results in the November election.

The party’s State Executive Committee will meet virtually on Saturday to pick its statewide leaders for the next two years, including the party chair. That election pits current Chair Bobbie Richardson against three challengers — two of them county party chairs — who argue change is needed.

While Democrats won two more seats in the state’s congressional delegation in the fall, they lost elections for the U.S. Senate race to succeed Republican Richard Burr and all six appellate court seats on the ballot. And they lost four additional seats in the state House and Senate combined, making it more difficult for Democratic legislators to uphold Cooper’s vetoes.

The chief competitor against Richardson, a former legislator who was first elected chair in 2021, appears to be Anderson Clayton, the Person County Democratic Party chair and president of the state party chairs’ association.

Clayton, who is 25, said she’s best suited for the state chair’s job because she has a recent history of creating a local party infrastructure in a rural area, where Republicans have dominated recently. Democrats in Person County won a state House seat and seats on the Roxboro city council. Clayton has highlighted endorsements from scores of current and former party leaders and elected officials.

“We’re trying to rebuild what grassroots organizing looks like across the state,” Clayton told WRAL-TV. And as a young person from a rural area, “I’m going to be able to get in places and talk to people in ways that this party doesn’t really do right now.”

Richardson, a retired educator, has been endorsed by several high-profile state Democrats, including Attorney General Josh Stein, former U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley and members of Congress. Cooper’s endorsement cited “her proven leadership, meaningful investments in our party, and commitment to Democratic values.”

In a WRAL interview, Richardson said last fall’s elections provided “many lessons” but that her experience leading the party then gives her insight into how changes can be carried out. The party has organizing and training programs that she believes will be even more successful moving forward.

“We need to continue on that course because it did have some successes,” Richardson said. “And we don’t need people coming in, starting something new right here at a time that we are really in a major democratic process.”

Other candidates are retired Marine Eric Terashima, chair of the Brunswick County Democratic Party, and educator LeVon Barnes, a precinct chair and party official from Mebane.

Terashima, 54, said the party is bad at communicating with officials and out-of-touch with the needs of its members.

“The North Carolina Democratic Party is highly dysfunctional, and I’ve got the right skill set to attack those problems,” he said.

Barnes, 40, said the party’s problems surfaced before Richardson became chair.

“There’s been quite a few cycles where we as a party have had no real direction,” he said. “And that’s because we have not communicated well. We have not coordinated well.”

Among the first jobs for the next chair will be hiring a permanent executive director, who is the party’s day-to-day administrator.