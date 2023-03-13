Democrat Harris running for N. Carolina treasurer in 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic state Rep. Wesley Harris announced on Monday that he’s running for state treasurer next year.

Harris, an economic consultant and adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, released a video to kick off his campaign.

Harris, who was first elected to represent Mecklenburg County in the legislature in 2018, has emphasized his credentials on tax and finance issues and by highlighting his doctoral degree in economics.

Harris wants to succeed Republican State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who ascended to the job in 2017. Folwell said last year he was considering a bid for governor in 2024, but he hasn’t yet made an announcement on his political future.

Among other duties, the state treasurer manages the state government employee pension funds and leads a department that oversees the health insurance plan for state workers, teachers, retirees and their dependents.

Harris’ video mentions growing up in rural Alexander County and the need to invest in local communities.