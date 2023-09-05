North Carolina’s transportation secretary is retiring; the chief operating officer will succeed him

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette, who has served in Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet since 2017, is retiring from state government.

Succeeding Boyette as DOT secretary starting Oct. 1 will be current Department of Transportation Chief Operating Officer Joseph R. “Joey” Hopkins, the governor’s office said in a news release Tuesday.

Cooper initially picked Boyette in April 2017 as secretary of the Department of Information Technology. In early 2020, Boyette switched over to lead the DOT, succeeding then-Secretary Jim Trogdon.

Boyette’s 27-year state government career also included time as DOT inspector general and as the acting Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner.

“I’m deeply grateful for his hard work and commitment to the people of our state,” Cooper said, adding that he’s “confident that Joey Hopkins will continue this outstanding work” as DOT secretary.

Hopkins has worked at DOT for over 30 years, serving in posts such as deputy chief engineer and division engineer. The North Carolina State University graduate helped develop a process that became the forerunner of the state’s road prioritization formula, Cooper’s office said.

Cabinet members are subject to state Senate confirmation.