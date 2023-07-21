North Carolina unemployment rate falls to 3.3% in June

This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the car driven by a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
French electronic music duo The Blaze performs on the Lab stage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)
AP Week in Pictures
FILE - Tony Bennett reacts after performing the song "I left My Heart in San Francisco" during his 80th birthday celebration at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, on Nov. 9, 2006. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards, graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
Tony Bennett dies
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin speaks to the media at a briefing in Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 21, 2023. Vershinin talked about Russia's decision to withdraw from a deal that allowed Ukraine grain exports through the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
Russia-Ukraine updates
U.S. News

North Carolina unemployment rate falls to 3.3% in June

 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate fell to 3.3% for June, the state Commerce Department said on Friday, continuing a slow decline that began late last year.

May’s seasonally adjusted rate was 3.4%. The last month-over-month increase based on revised figures occurred last August, when the rate reached 3.9%. The U.S. rate in June was 3.6%.

The commerce office reported that the number of employed people in the state grew by 14,580 during June to almost 5.05 million, while those unemployed dropped by 3,060 to 172,680.

FILE - This Jan. 19, 2012 file photo shows a Broadway street sign in New York. The Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions, which represent producers, and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees announced Thursday they had reached a tentative agreement that had threatened a strike as early as Friday. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)
Amid labor turmoil in Hollywood, Broadway seems to avoid a strike
Broadway and the touring theater community seem to have avoided a labor disruption like the one that has silenced the film and television industry.
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday, April 12, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
US jobless claims fall again as labor market continues to flash strength
Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to show fortitude in the face of higher interest rates.
FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, as a national strike deadline nears. The Teamsters said Wednesday that they will resume contract negotiations with UPS next week, marking an end to a stalemate that began two weeks ago when both sides walked away from talks while blaming each other. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Teamsters and UPS to resume negotiations next week as contract deadline approaches
The Teamsters said Wednesday they will resume contract negotiations with UPS next week, marking an end to a stalemate that began two weeks ago when both sides walked away from talks while blaming each other.
FILE - The Dollar General store is pictured, Aug. 3, 2017, in Luther, Okla. Dollar General violated federal labor law and “clearly intended to interfere” with worker rights in efforts to quell unionization at a Connecticut store, a National Labor Relations Board judge said Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Dollar General violated worker rights and federal law amid union efforts, labor judge rules
Dollar General violated federal labor law and “clearly intended to interfere” with worker rights in efforts to quell unionization at a Connecticut store, a National Labor Relations Board judge said Monday.

Based on another counting format from monthly worksite surveys, the department said seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment grew by 4,900 to almost 4.91 million workers. The business and professional services sector and the manufacturing sector reported the largest numerical employment growth based on the surveys.