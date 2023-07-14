Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Djokovic advances to his 8th Wimbledon final
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
U.S. News

Proposed ballot measure seeks congressional age limit of 80 in North Dakota

FILE - The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., June 14, 2023. In 2024, North Dakota voters could decide whether to set an age limit of 80 years old for the state's congressional candidates, under a proposed statewide ballot measure to amend the state constitution. (AP Photo/Jack Dura, File)

FILE - The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., June 14, 2023. In 2024, North Dakota voters could decide whether to set an age limit of 80 years old for the state’s congressional candidates, under a proposed statewide ballot measure to amend the state constitution. (AP Photo/Jack Dura, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By JACK DURA
 
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Next year, North Dakota voters could decide whether to set an age limit of 80 years old for congressional candidates running to represent the state, under a proposed statewide ballot measure to amend the state constitution.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Michael Howe announced his office is reviewing the proposed petition for the measure for approval in order for supporters to circulate it for voter signatures.

No one who “could attain 81 years of age” by the end of their term could be elected or appointed to the state’s U.S. House or Senate seats, under the proposal.

Other news
A company sign is posted outside the office of Western Distributing Company, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Bismarck, N.D. The company and two affiliates are gambling equipment distributors whom North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley accused in April of violating the state's gambling laws and regulations, a complaint that resulted in a recent settlement that included a $125,000 fine and acknowledgment of wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
Settlement stands in North Dakota gambling case after company retracts scrutinized email
A recent settlement between North Dakota’s attorney general and three gambling equipment distributors will stand after their main company retracted an email the AG scrutinized for possibly violating the settlement.
Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski poses Friday, July 7, 2023, in front of the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Splonskowski is the plaintiff in a federal lawsuit filed by the Public Interest Legal Foundation that is challenging North Dakota's law for receiving and counting mailed ballots, which must be postmarked before the election date but can be received up to 13 days afterward, when county canvassing boards meet. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
North Dakota election official challenges mail ballot counting law in Trump-aligned group’s lawsuit
A North Dakota county election official is suing the state’s election director to block the counting of mail-in ballots received after Election Day.
Gabi Mosbrucker, of Bismarck, plays electronic pulls tabs at the Bismarck AMVETS in Bismarck, N.D,, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. North Dakota's attorney general announced, Thursday, July 6, 2023, a settlement with three gambling equipment distributors he accused in April of violating the state's charitable gambling laws. The settlement comes amid disagreements and confusion surrounding issues related to electronic pull tab machines, which have proliferated in North Dakota since 2018. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
Settlement reached in gambling violations case, but email draws Attorney General’s scrutiny
North Dakota’s attorney general on Thursday announced a settlement with three gambling equipment distributors he accused in April of violating the state’s charitable gambling laws and regulations.
North Dakota Republican state, from left, Reps. Mark Sanford, Bob Martinson and Mike Nathe attend a meeting of the Legislature's Budget Section, Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. The three lawmakers sit on a panel that wrote the 2023-25 budget for North Dakota's higher education system. Sanford also chairs the Legislature's interim Higher Education Committee, which will be exploring issues of potential impacts from Minnesota's North Star Promise tuition program. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
North Dakota university leaders fear ‘catastrophic implications’ of Minnesota’s new free tuition plan
North Dakota higher education officials are deeply worried about losing students and revenue in 2024 when neighboring Minnesota makes tuition free for thousands of its residents at public colleges and universities.

Petitioners would need to gather 31,164 signatures from North Dakota voters in order to put the measure on the ballot, which could be either the June primary or November general election ballot next year, depending on when supporters submit signatures.

Several current and former North Dakota lawmakers are backing the measure. The measure’s committee chairman is Jared Hendrix, who led a successful gubernatorial and legislative term limits initiative last year.

Hendrix told The Associated Press that supporters of the measure “believe in principle that there should be a retirement age for Congress,” citing the median age for retirement of all Americans being 64, “although many do work longer.”

National and in-state polling indicate support for congressional age limits “even at 70, but that support is overwhelming at age 80,” he said.

One provision of the proposal calls for a “ballot advisory” for noting how old congressional candidates would be by the end of their term “in the event superior law requires age-limited candidates to appear on the ballot.”

North Dakota has a three-member congressional delegation, and has had octogenarian officeholders in the past. U.S. Sen. Milton Young was 83 when he left office in 1981. U.S. Sen. Quentin Burdick died in office in 1992 at age 84.

It’s unclear how the proposed measure could stand up to the U.S. Constitution, which does not set maximum age limits.