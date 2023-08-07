Fargo officer wounded in fatal shooting while responding to crash to leave hospital

FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Director of ‘The Exorcist’ dead at 87
FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
MLB suspends Anderson and Ramírez for brawl
FILE - A book published by Simon & Schuster is displayed on July 30, 2022, in Tigard, Ore. Simon & Schuster has been sold to the private equity firm KKR, months after a federal judge blocked its purchase by rival publisher Penguin Random House. Paramount Global, the parent company of the storied book publisher said on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that the private equity giant will buy Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion in cash .(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Simon & Schuster sold to private equity firm
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands of federal employees were sent home early Monday as the Washington area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
DC area braces for destructive storms
Fargo officer wounded in fatal shooting while responding to crash to leave hospital

This photo provided by The City of Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023 shows police officer Tyler Hawes. On Saturday, Fargo's police chief said a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota. One officer was killed and Hawes and another were wounded before a fourth officer killed him. (The City of Fargo via AP)
This photo provided by The City of Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023 shows police officer Andrew Dotas. On Saturday, Fargo's police chief said a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota. One officer was killed and Dotas and another were wounded before a fourth officer killed him. (The City of Fargo via AP)
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo police officer wounded last month by a shooter who killed an officer and injured another is expected to leave the hospital on Monday, police said.

Officer Tyler Hawes, who was wounded along with officer Andrew Dotas, was “anticipated to be released” from the hospital, the Fargo Police Department announced on Facebook. Dotas left the hospital Saturday.

Dotas, Hawes and a bystander, Karlee Koswick, were wounded when Mohamad Barakat opened fire on them as police responded July 14 to a routine traffic crash. Barakat fatally shot officer Jake Wallin, 23. A fourth officer, Zach Robinson, shot and killed Barakat, 37.

After the shooting, investigators found guns, 1,800 rounds of ammunition and explosives in Barakat’s vehicle. Authorities have said he appeared to have been planning a larger attack on the day of the shooting, when summer festivities were underway in the Fargo area.

Police visited Barakat’s home and interviewed him at least twice in recent years due to concerns related to his guns, though authorities say he appeared to have acquired the weapons legally.