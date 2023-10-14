North Dakota beats rival NDSU for 1st time in 20 years, 49-24

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Gaven Ziebarth ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns, Luke Skokna also scored three times and North Dakota defeated North Dakota State for the first time in 20 years, 49-24 on Saturday.

The win was also the first for the Fighting Hawks (4-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) over the Bison (4-2, 1-2) at the Division I level after five losses, and fans celebrated on the field afterward.

The Hawks are ranked 15th in the FCS coaches poll while the Bison are No. 7. North Dakota hadn’t beaten North Dakota State since a 28-21 overtime victory in Grand Forks in 2003.

CJ Siegel intercepted a Cam Miller pass at the North Dakota 20 and returned it 57 yards to set up Ziebarth’s 7-yard score four plays later for a 35-17 lead. Ziebarth’s 59-yard score midway through the fourth quarter capped the Hawks’ scoring.

North Dakota took lead on the first play of the game on Skokna’s 100-yard kickoff return. Cam Miller ran 26 yards to tie the game before Ziebarth’s 5-yard score put the Hawks out in front for good in the first quarter.

North Dakota led 28-17 at halftime.

Schuster threw only 11 passes, completing eight including two touchdowns. Skokna, besides his kickoff return, had rushing and receiving touchdowns.

Miller was 11-of-16 passing for 175 yards and a score to go with his rushing touchdown.

__

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnew