U.S. News

Federal disaster funds approved for flood damage in North Dakota following record snowfall

By JACK DURA
 
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal disaster funding has been made available to North Dakota to deal with damages caused by major spring flooding following record snowfall.

The money became available on Wednesday, when President Joe Biden approved North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration.

Affected counties reported about $4.1 million in flood-related damages, but Burgum’s office estimates damage to roads, culverts and other infrastructure at more than $5 million; some counties did not meet the per-capita damage threshold to be included the disaster request, the governor’s office said.

A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson gestures to the crowd as he is carted off the field during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium by wild throw has an orbital fracture
A cameraman hit in the head by an errant throw Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium has an orbital fracture and is home resting, the YES Network said in a statement Thursday.
FILE - Buffalo firefighters adjust their approach from above at a massive blaze that claimed the life of Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno on March 1, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. The explosive fire in a Buffalo costume shop where a firefighter became trapped and died has been ruled accidental and no criminal charges will be filed, a prosecutor said Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP, File)
No criminal charges in fatal Buffalo fire that killed firefighter who was trapped
Authorities say a fire in a Buffalo costume shop where a trapped firefighter died earlier this year has been ruled accidental and no criminal charges will be filed.
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
What is Threads? All your questions about Meta’s new Twitter rival, answered
Threads, Meta’s text-based app seemingly built to rival Twitter, is live. The app, billed as the text version of Meta’s photo-sharing platform Instagram, became available Wednesday night to users in more than 100 countries and millions signed up within its first hours.
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. OceanGate, the company that owned the submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday, July 6, 2023 it has suspended operations. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic says it has suspended operations.

The disaster declaration covers 21 counties in the state for the period from April 10 to May 6.

The 2022-23 winter in North Dakota was one of the snowiest, including double the average snowfall in Bismarck, which saw its second snowiest winter on record, according to National Weather Service Senior Forecaster Jeff Schild. Bismarck’s snow reports date back to 1886.

Biden also granted the governor’s request to make federal funding available for flood mitigation projects statewide.