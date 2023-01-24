Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Garretson 43
Deuel 46, Britton-Hecla 42
Ethan 52, Canistota 22
Freeman 59, Mitchell Christian 18
Groton Area 39, Northwestern 33
Howard 51, McCook Central/Montrose 42
Kimball/White Lake 42, Platte-Geddes 39
Lennox 67, Madison 22
Lyman 73, Colome 45
Miller 43, Chamberlain 31
Mobridge-Pollock 58, Potter County 47
Napoleon/G-S, N.D. 56, Herreid/Selby Area 46
New Underwood 50, Kadoka Area 46
Sioux Falls Christian 67, West Central 55
Sisseton 62, Richland, N.D. 33
South Border, N.D. 76, North Central Co-Op 68, OT
Wakpala 54, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 23
Warner 57, Aberdeen Christian 13
Wausa, Neb. 44, Gayville-Volin 30
Webster 53, Waverly-South Shore 17
Winner 61, Crow Creek 47
___
