AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Garretson 43

Deuel 46, Britton-Hecla 42

Ethan 52, Canistota 22

Freeman 59, Mitchell Christian 18

Groton Area 39, Northwestern 33

Howard 51, McCook Central/Montrose 42

Kimball/White Lake 42, Platte-Geddes 39

Lennox 67, Madison 22

Lyman 73, Colome 45

Miller 43, Chamberlain 31

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Potter County 47

Napoleon/G-S, N.D. 56, Herreid/Selby Area 46

New Underwood 50, Kadoka Area 46

Sioux Falls Christian 67, West Central 55

Sisseton 62, Richland, N.D. 33

South Border, N.D. 76, North Central Co-Op 68, OT

Wakpala 54, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 23

Warner 57, Aberdeen Christian 13

Wausa, Neb. 44, Gayville-Volin 30

Webster 53, Waverly-South Shore 17

Winner 61, Crow Creek 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.