Juvenile found dead after shooting in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A juvenile has died after a dispute involving several people in Fargo, police said.

Officers responding to a call of shots being fired late Monday found the juvenile male dead from a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. A handgun was found on the ground next to him.

The preliminary investigation indicates multiple people were involved in an altercation at the scene but fled before officers arrived, police said.

No other information was immediately available.