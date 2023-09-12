Jury convicts North Dakota woman of murder in 2022 shooting death of child’s father

A jury in North Dakota on Tuesday convicted a woman of murder in connection with the shooting death last year of her child’s father.

Heather Hoffman, 26, of Minot Air Force Base, could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors alleged she fatally shot 22-year-old Alex Eckert in a doorway at his apartment in Minot, N.D., in April 2022 during a confrontation with him regarding a child custody dispute, KFYR-TV reported.

Hoffman’s defense attorney questioned the prosecution’s timeline of events on the night of Eckert’s death, and who possessed the murder weapon at that time.

The trial began Sept. 6 in Minot. The jury reached its verdict after deliberating for about two hours, the station reported.

Hoffman remains in jail, pending her sentencing. A state district court judge called for a presentence investigation.

Hoffman’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 1, according to a court docket.