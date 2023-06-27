North Dakota retirement board challenges legislative appointments to panel

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
Politics

North Dakota retirement board challenges legislative appointments to panel

FILE - The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., June 14, 2023. The North Dakota Supreme Court on Wednesday, June 28, will hear oral arguments in the state Public Employees Retirement System Board's lawsuit challenging legislative appointments to the panel. (AP Photo/Jack Dura, File)

FILE - The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., June 14, 2023. The North Dakota Supreme Court on Wednesday, June 28, will hear oral arguments in the state Public Employees Retirement System Board’s lawsuit challenging legislative appointments to the panel. (AP Photo/Jack Dura, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By JACK DURA
 
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The board that oversees North Dakota’s government retirement plans is asking the state Supreme Court to block the Legislature from appointing sitting lawmakers to the panel.

A major budget bill passed in the recently concluded legislative session included a change to increase the number of lawmakers who sit on the Public Employees Retirement System Board of Trustees from two to four, bringing total membership from nine trustees to 11.

The board argues it is unconstitutional for state lawmakers to sit on the panel, citing a separation of powers violation.

Other news
The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The trial in the federal lawsuit brought by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Tribe over the state's 2021 legislative redistricting map ended Thursday, June 15, in Fargo, N.D. The tribes allege the map violates the Voting Rights Act by diluting Native Americans' voting strength on their reservation. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
Judge’s ruling awaited in tribes’ lawsuit over North Dakota redistricting map
A federal judge is expected to decide in the coming weeks whether the new boundaries of North Dakota’s legislative districts dilute Native American voters’ strength on two reservations whose tribes are challenging the map approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature.
FILE - Moving company workers unload boxes for the Red River Women's Clinic, formerly of Fargo, N.D., that is setting up in a commercial building in Moorhead, Minn., Aug. 5, 2022. The clinic that was North Dakota's sole abortion provider is challenging the state's newest abortion laws as part of an ongoing lawsuit that calls the restrictions unconstitutional. Attorneys for the Red River Women's Clinic and several physicians filed their amended complaint on Monday, June 12, 2023, in state district court. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File)
Clinic, physicians challenge revised North Dakota abortion laws in ongoing lawsuit
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota abortion provider challenged one of the nation’s strictest abortion laws Monday, arguing the law “flagrantly violates” a court ruling supporting the right of patients in the state to obtain the procedure to preserve their life or health.
FILE - The North Dakota Capitol tower is seen, April 19, 2012, behind a large stone identifying sign in Bismarck, N.D. A bench trial began Monday, June 12, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., in the federal lawsuit brought by two Native American tribes in 2022 challenging North Dakota's redistricting map the GOP-led Legislature approved in 2021. The Turtle Mountain and Spirit Lake tribes argue the map violates the Voting Rights Act, and are proposing a legislative district that encompasses their reservations. (AP Photo/Dale Wetzel, File)
EXPLAINER: Trial begins in tribes’ lawsuit over North Dakota redistricting map
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two tribes are in federal court this week, trying to prove to a judge that North Dakota’s legislative district map dilutes Native American voters’ strength on their reservations.
FILE - Traffic backs up at the border crossing from Manitoba, Canada, to the U.S. at Pembina, N.D., July 20, 2018. A man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to accusations that he conspired to smuggle people from Mexico across the U.S.-Canada border and through North Dakota. Rodolfo Arzola-Carrillo, a Mexican national living in Georgia, pleaded guilty in federal court in North Dakota on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the Bismarck Tribune reported. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Georgia man gets 18 months in North Dakota for smuggling people across Canada border
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to accusations that he conspired to smuggle people from Mexico across the U.S.

“It just comes down to a function of what is the function of each branch of our state government,” System Executive Director Scott Miller said in an interview.

State Solicitor General Philip Axt called the board’s separation-of-powers argument “a sweeping challenge with the potential to dramatically upend State government operations.”

The North Dakota Supreme Court plans to hear oral arguments on Wednesday in the lawsuit.

Miller said the lawsuit is unrelated to the Republican-led Legislature’s closure of the state’s public employee defined-benefit pension plan, which will move new hires to a defined-contribution, 401(k)-style retirement plan.