Wrong school, seal printed on University of North Dakota graduates' degrees

 
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Nearly 700 graduates of the University of North Dakota received their degrees with the wrong school printed on the documents.

The diplomas read “North Dakota State University” and had the wrong seal.

UND officials were notified of the mistake on July 3, and said it was an error by the vendor, Parchment, Inc., KVRR reported Wednesday.”

“I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, but the vendor is working quickly as possible to provide you with the corrected document or documents,” UND Registrar Scott Correll said in an email to graduates.

The university plans to mail new diplomas soon, he said.