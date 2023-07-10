Wrong school, seal printed on University of North Dakota graduates’ degrees
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Nearly 700 graduates of the University of North Dakota received their degrees with the wrong school printed on the documents.
The diplomas read “North Dakota State University” and had the wrong seal.
UND officials were notified of the mistake on July 3, and said it was an error by the vendor, Parchment, Inc., KVRR reported Wednesday.”
Other news
John Warren — the multimillionaire businessman who forced South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster into a 2018 GOP runoff — has written a new book, saying he wants to share leadership lessons he has learned from military service and business.
Scientists say crushing temperatures that blanketed Europe last summer may have led to more than 61,000 heat-related deaths.
The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has alleged that the country’s warplanes repelled a U.S. spy plane that flew over its exclusive economic zone.
North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein has raised nearly $6 million during the first half of the year for his campaign committee.
“I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, but the vendor is working quickly as possible to provide you with the corrected document or documents,” UND Registrar Scott Correll said in an email to graduates.
The university plans to mail new diplomas soon, he said.