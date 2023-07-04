This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand together during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
Israeli soldiers drive an APC out of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, during an Israeli military raid on the militant stronghold of the Jenin refugee camp, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
West Bank
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Princess Kate and Federer
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
The announcement of the social media app 'Threads' is displayed in Apple's US App Store seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter in a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (Christoph Dernbach/dpa via AP)
Rival Twitter app
U.S. News

Death of 25-year-old inmate at California prison will be investigated as a homicide

 
Share

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — The death of a 25-year-old inmate at California’s North Kern State Prison is being investigated as a homicide, corrections officials said Tuesday.

An officer conducting a security check discovered Ricardo Saldivar unresponsive in a cell Monday afternoon, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

Saldivar was taken to the prison’s medical treatment area, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said. The Kern County Coroner will determine the official cause of death.

Other news
US Actor Kevin Spacey, center, arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Spacey is charged with three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent between 2001 and 2005. (Lucy North/PA via AP)
Accuser says he told Kevin Spacey after crude advance, ‘I don’t bat for that team’
A man who met Kevin Spacey in a pub says that at one point when they were alone during a night of heavy drinking with others, the actor kissed his neck twice and grabbed his crotch.
A mourner kneels while paying his final respects for Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina during a memorial service for Amelina in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The award-winning writer was killed in June by a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant frequented by journalists and aid workers in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukrainians honor award-winning writer killed in Russian missile attack on restaurant
Dozens of people with flowers have come to say goodbye to an award-winning Ukrainian writer who was killed by a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant in east Ukraine.
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Gershkovich, a reporter detained on espionage charges in Russia, appeared in court Thursday to appeal his extended detention. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)
Kremlin open to talks over potential prisoner swap involving detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich
The Kremlin is holding the door open for contacts with the U.S. regarding a possible prisoner exchange that could potentially involve jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
In this handout photo released by Novaya Gazeta Europe via web site Novayagazeta.eu on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina sitts after giving her a medical treatment in Grozny, Russia. Unidentified masked assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya have attacked and beaten a journalist and a lawyer. The violent incident underlines human rights abuses in the region. Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov had just arrived in Chechnya to attend the trial of Zarema Musayeva, the mother of two local activists who have challenged Chechen authorities. (Novaya Gazeta Europe Novayagazeta.eu via AP)
Masked assailants attack a journalist and a lawyer in Russia’s Chechnya province
Masked assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya have attacked and beaten a prominent journalist and a lawyer.

The cell where Saldivar was found was also occupied by a 47-year-old inmate, officials said.

The death will be investigated by the prison’s investigative services unit along with the county district attorney’s office.

Saldivar arrived at North Kern State last month after being sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder.

The prison in Delano, just north of Bakersfield, is a medium security facility housing about 3,500 inmates.