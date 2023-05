Click to copy

Click to copy

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

LPGA Bank of Hope Match-Play Results

Wednesday

At Shadow Creek Golf Course

Las Vegas

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 6,804; Par: 72

(Seedings in parentheses)

Winners of each group advance

Round 1 Group Play

Group 1

Wednesday

Lilia Vu (1), United States def. Lauren Hartlage (64), United States, 4 and 3

Albane Valenzuela (33),Switzerland) def. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (32), Denmark, 3 and 2

Thursday

Lilia Vu (1), United States vs.Albane Valenzuela (33),Switzerland)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (32), Denmark vs. Lauren Hartlage (64), United States

Friday

TBD vs. TBD

___

Group 2

Wednesday

Brooke M. Henderson (2), Canada def. Yaeeun Hong (63), Korea, 4 and 2

Jeongeun Lee6 (31), Korea ted Sophia Schubert (34), United States, tie

Thursday

Brooke M. Henderson (2), Canada vs. Sophia Schubert (34), United States

Jeongeun Lee6 (31), Korea vs. Yaeeun Hong (63), Korea

Friday

TBD vs. TBD

___

Group 3

Wednesday

Celine Boutier (3), France def. Min Lee (62), Taipei, 1 up

Paula Reto (30), South Africa def. Sarah Schmelzel (35), United States, 1 up

Thursday

Celine Boutier (3), France vs. Sarah Schmelzel (35), United States

Paula Reto (30), South Africa vs. Min Lee (62), Taipei

Friday

TBD vs. TBD

___

Group 4

Wednesday

Karis Davidson (61), Australia def. Xiyu Lin (4), China, 5 and 4

Pajaree Anannarukam (36) Thailand def. Mina Harigae (29), United States, 1 up

Thursday

Xiyu Lin (4), China vs. Pajaree Anannarukam (36) Thailand

Mina Harigae (29), United States vs. Karis Davidson (61), Australia

Friday

TBD vs. TBD

___

Group 5

Wednesday

Muni He (60), China def. Danielle Kang (95), United States, 3 and 1

Alison Lee (28), United States vs. Maria Fassi (37), Mexico, tied

Thursday

Danielle Kang (95), United States vs. Maria Fassi (37), Mexico

Alison Lee (28), United States vs. Muni He (60), China

Friday

TBD vs. TBD

___

Group 6

Wednesday

Ayaka Furue (6), Japan def. Celine Borge (59), Norway, 4 and 2

Stacy Lewis (38), United States def. Gemma Dryburgh (27), Scotland, 2 up

Thursday

Ayaka Furue (6), Japan vs. Stacy Lewis (38), United States

Gemma Dryburgh (27), Scotland vs. Celine Borge (59), Norway

Friday

TBD vs. TBD

___

Group 7

Wednesday

Leona Maguire (7), Ireland def. Linnea Strom (58), Sweden, 4 and 2

Jenny Shin (39), Korea, def. Narin An (26), Republic of Korea, 3 and 2

Thursday

Leona Maguire (7), Ireland vs. Jenny Shin (39), Korea

Narin An (26), Republic of Korea vs. Linnea Strom (58), Sweden

Friday

TBD vs. TBD

___

Group 8

Wednesday

Linn Grant (8), Sweden vs. Maddie Szeryk (57), Canada, tied

Eun-Hee Ji (25), Korea def. Matilda Castren (40), Finland, 3 and 2

Thursday

Linn Grant (8), Sweden vs. Matilda Castren (40), Finland

Eun-Hee Ji (25), Korea vs. Maddie Szeryk (57), Canada

Friday

TBD vs. TBD

___

Group 9

Wednesday

Daniela Darquea (56), Ecuador def. Allisen Corpuz (9), United States, 1 up

Marina Alex (24), United States def. Lucy Li (41), United States, 2 up

Thursday

Allisen Corpuz (9), United States vs. Lucy Li (41), United States

Marina Alex (24), United States vs. Daniela Darquea (56), Ecuador

Friday

TBD vs. TBD

___

Group 10

Wednesday

Caroline Inglis (55), United States def. Jennifer Kupcho (10), United States, 4 and 3

Perrine Delacour (42), France def. Aditi Ashok (23), India, 1 up

Thursday

Jennifer Kupcho (10), United States vs. Perrine Delacour (42), France

Aditi Ashok (23), India vs. Caroline Inglis (55), United States

Friday

TBD vs. TBD

___

Group 11

Wednesday

Maja Stark (11), Sweden def. Emma Talley (54), United States, 2 up

Yu Liu (43), China def. Jodi Ewart Shadoff (22), England, 2 up

Thursday

Maja Stark (11), Sweden vs. Yu Liu (43), China

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (22), England vs. Emma Talley (54), United States

Friday

TBD vs. TBD

___

Group 12

Wednesday

Carlota Ciganda (12), Spain def. Amanda Doherty (53), United States, 2 up

Pornanong Phatlum (44), Thailand def. Gaby Lopez (21), Mexico, 6 and 4

Thursday

Carlota Ciganda (12), Spain vs. Pornanong Phatlum (44), Thailand

Gaby Lopez (21), Mexico vs. Amanda Doherty (53), United States

Friday

TBD vs. TBD

___

Group 13

Wednesday

Peiyun Chien (52), Taipei def. Sei Young Kim (13), Korea, 3 and 2

Cheyenne Knight (20), United States def. Sarah Kemp (45), Australia, 3 and 2

Thursday

Sei Young Kim (13), Korea vs. Sarah Kemp (45), Australia

Cheyenne Knight (20), United States vs. Peiyun Chien (52), Taipei

Friday

TBD vs. TBD

___

Group 14

Wednesday

Ally Ewing (14), United States def. Esther Henseleit (51), Germany, 3 and 2

Angel Yin (19), United States def. Jaravee Boochant (46), Thailand, 5 and 3

Thursday

Ally Ewing (14), United States vs. Jaravee Boochant (46), Thailand

Angel Yin (19), United States vs. Esther Henseleit (51), Germany

Friday

TBD vs. TBD

___

Group 15

Wednesday

Lindsey Weaver-Wright (50), United States def. Hae Ran Ryu (15), Korea, 2 and 1

Frida Kinhult (47), Sweden def. A Lim Kim (18), Korea, 3 and 2

Thursday

Hae Ran Ryu (15), Korea vs. Frida Kinhult (47), Sweden

A Lim Kim (18), Korea vs. Lindsey Weaver-Wright (50), United States

Friday

TBD vs. TBD

___

Group 16

Wednesday

Anna Nordqvist (16), Sweden def. Elizabeth Szokol (49), United States, 2 up

Lauren Coughlin (48), United States def. Andrea Lee (17), United States, 5 and 4

Thursday

Anna Nordqvist (16), Sweden vs. Lauren Coughlin (48), United States

Andrea Lee (17), United States vs. Elizabeth Szokol (49), United States

Friday

TBD vs. TBD

___