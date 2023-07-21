FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
World News

While North Korea fires cruise missiles, it stays mum on US soldier who crossed into the country

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 22, 2023. North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward its western sea Saturday, South Korea's military said, marking the second launch event this week apparently in protest of the docking of a nuclear-armed U.S. submarine in South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
1 of 8 | 

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 22, 2023. North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward its western sea Saturday, South Korea’s military said, marking the second launch event this week apparently in protest of the docking of a nuclear-armed U.S. submarine in South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 22, 2023. North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward its western sea Saturday, South Korea's military said, marking the second launch event this week apparently in protest of the docking of a nuclear-armed U.S. submarine in South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
2 of 8 | 

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 22, 2023. North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward its western sea Saturday, South Korea’s military said, marking the second launch event this week apparently in protest of the docking of a nuclear-armed U.S. submarine in South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Korean army soldiers work in font of a military guard post at the Imjingak Pavilion in in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Friday, July 21, 2023. The White House on Thursday expressed deep concern about the well-being of a U.S. soldier who bolted across the heavily armed North Korea border earlier this week as North Korean officials have yet to respond to U.S. requests for basic information about the AWOL soldier. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
3 of 8 | 

South Korean army soldiers work in font of a military guard post at the Imjingak Pavilion in in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Friday, July 21, 2023. The White House on Thursday expressed deep concern about the well-being of a U.S. soldier who bolted across the heavily armed North Korea border earlier this week as North Korean officials have yet to respond to U.S. requests for basic information about the AWOL soldier. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The USS Kentucky, a U.S. nuclear-armed submarine, is anchored at the Busan Naval Base in Busan, South Korea, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Woohae Cho/Pool Photo via AP)
4 of 8 | 

The USS Kentucky, a U.S. nuclear-armed submarine, is anchored at the Busan Naval Base in Busan, South Korea, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Woohae Cho/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 22, 2023. North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward its western sea Saturday, South Korea’s military said, marking the second launch event this week apparently in protest of the docking of a nuclear-armed U.S. submarine in South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
5 of 8 | 

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 22, 2023. North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward its western sea Saturday, South Korea’s military said, marking the second launch event this week apparently in protest of the docking of a nuclear-armed U.S. submarine in South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program reporting on American soldier Travis King, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 22, 2023. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. The sign on the screen reads, "Can this be an opportunity to restart dialogue." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
6 of 8 | 

A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program reporting on American soldier Travis King, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 22, 2023. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. The sign on the screen reads, “Can this be an opportunity to restart dialogue.” (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 22, 2023. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
7 of 8 | 

A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 22, 2023. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 22, 2023. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. The Korean words on the screen reads, "The person who ran to North Korea is U.S. soldier Private Travis King (age 23)." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
8 of 8 | 

A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 22, 2023. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. The Korean words on the screen reads, “The person who ran to North Korea is U.S. soldier Private Travis King (age 23).” (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward its western sea Saturday, South Korea’s military said, marking the second launch event this week, apparently in protest of the docking of a nuclear-armed U.S. submarine in South Korea.

While adding to its barrage of missile launches in recent months, North Korea remained publicly silent for a fifth day on the fate of an American soldier who bolted into the North across the heavily armed Korean border this week.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launches were detected beginning around 4 a.m. but did not immediately report how many missiles were fired or how far they flew. It said the United States and South Korean militaries were closely analyzing the launches.

North Korea in recent years has been testing newly developed cruise missiles it describes as “strategic,” implying an intent to arm them with nuclear weapons. Experts say the main mission of those weapons would include striking naval assets and ports. Designed to fly like small airplanes and travel along landscape that would make them harder to detect by radar, cruise missiles are among a growing collection of North Korean weapons aimed at overwhelming missile defenses in the South.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from an area near its capital, Pyongyang. They flew about 550 kilometers (340 miles) before landing in waters east of the Korean Peninsula.

The flight distance of those missiles roughly matched the distance between Pyongyang and the South Korean port city of Busan, where the USS Kentucky on Tuesday made the first visit by a U.S. nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea since the 1980s.

Also Tuesday, American soldier Pvt. Travis King sprinted across the border into North Korea while on a tour of an inter-Korean truce village.

North Korea’s state media has yet to comment on King and the country has not responded to U.S. requests to clarify where he is being kept and what his condition is. U.S. officials have expressed concern about King’s well-being, considering North Korea’s previous rough treatment of some American detainees. It could be weeks, or even months, before North Korea releases meaningful information about King, analysts say, as the country could drag out his detention to maximize leverage and add urgency to U.S. efforts to secure his release.

Some experts say the North may try to use King for propaganda or as a bargaining chip to coax political and security concessions from Washington, possibly tying his release with the United States cutting back its military activities with South Korea.

“With so many moving pieces, it’s important not to attribute causation to mere correlation of events. But North Korea’s missile provocations do not foreshadow an easy negotiation to secure Travis King’s release,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at South Korea’s Ewha University. “Unauthorized border crossings endanger personnel, risk a political and even military incident, and can be exploited by North Korean hostage diplomacy.”

The United States and South Korea have been expanding their combined military exercises and have agreed to increase the regional deployment of U.S. strategic assets like bombers, aircraft carriers and submarines in a show of force against North Korea, which has test-fired around 100 missiles since the start of 2022.

The allies also kicked off new rounds of nuclear contingency planning meetings that are partially aimed at easing fears among the South Korean public about the North’s growing nuclear threat and suppressing voices within the country that it should pursue its own deterrent.

North Korea’s defense minister issued a veiled threat Thursday suggesting the docking of the Kentucky in South Korea could be grounds for a nuclear attack by the North. North Korea has used such rhetoric before, but the comments underscored how much relations are strained now.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry on Friday described the deployment of the Kentucky and the nuclear contingency planning meetings between Washington and Seoul as “defensive response measures” to counter the North Korean threat. The ministry said in a statement it “strongly warns” that any nuclear attack by the North on the allies would face an “immediate, overwhelming and decisive response … that would bring an end to the North Korean regime.”