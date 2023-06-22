Nevada law signed to help homeowners move from sinking North Vegas neighborhood

FILE - Vacant lots where homes once stood sit in the Windsor Park neighborhood of North Las Vegas, Nev., Thursday, April 27, 2023. A neighborhood in North Las Vegas is marking passage of a state law committing $37 million to help remaining homeowners move from a once-segregated North Las Vegas neighborhood where geologic features have made homes crack, sink and sometimes become unsafe. Democratic state Sen. Dina Neal planned a gathering with Windsor Park residents on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 to celebrate Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo’s signature of the measure last Friday.(AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File)

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A neighborhood in North Las Vegas is marking passage of a state law committing $37 million to help homeowners move from a once-segregated North Las Vegas neighborhood where geologic features have made homes crack, sink and sometimes become unsafe.

Democratic state Sen. Dina Neal planned a gathering with Windsor Park residents on Wednesday to celebrate Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo’s signature of the measure last Friday.

Lombardo’s office did not immediately respond to messages about the law.

Neal said $25 million will come from COVID-19 relief dollars and $12 million from a state housing fund that North Las Vegas will be expected to repay over four years.

The bill got bipartisan support in the Senate and passed the Assembly on party lines, with Republicans opposed.

Neal said it aims to help the last 90 residents move from the crumbling middle-class tract that had 241 homes accommodating Black families during an era of housing segregation.

Neal has raised questions about how North Las Vegas spent millions of dollars in state, federal and government-sponsored Fannie Mae mortgage funds that she said had been allocated over the years to help residents move.

Neal said geologic surveys weren’t done or did not show geologic faults and an underground water table that has since been depleted beneath the sandy hillside with a view of downtown Las Vegas and the skyline of the casino-lined Strip.